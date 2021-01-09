SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
09.01.2021 22:03:00

Browser Extension Tackles Video Meeting Fatigue Head on - With Mindfulness and Fun

HERTFORD, England, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindfulmeets from Inspire Labs is the first known video conferencing extension featuring tools designed to promote 'digital wellbeing'; a prevailing topic in the tech industry and now extending to others, with COVID-19 prompting a huge surge in employees working from home.

The free extension - which will later expand to apply to Zoom and others - will ensure video meeting attendees can create, view and progress through an agenda; exit video meetings quietly to prevent disruption; access appointment and scheduling information through the one inspiring (and wellness-focused) interface - preventing multi-tasking; be cognizant of other attendees' roles, countries and timezones, and lastly - engage in team comradery through shareable GIFs and animated emojis.

Entrepreneur and co-founder of the Inspire Co. group of companies (which developed the extension), Ben Flux, said the Mindfulmeets concept emerged following the lethargy he noticed in himself and his teams during (and in anticipation of) video meetings.

"Video chats are the new (work) normal and our research - plus the never-ending articles referencing 'Zoom fatigue' identified a number of shared 'pain points' - e.g. these meetings running overtime, not having a clear agenda, forgetting others' job titles, distractions, etc. So we looked at how we could address these (and in turn improve overall digital wellbeing in this space), and then our tech team worked their magic," Mr Flux said.

"The agenda presentation element is certainly the cornerstone of Mindfulmeets - however, my favourite feature is the time zone detailing. When it's 4.00 pm on the other side of the world and 8.00 am where you are, there's going to be a difference in team member energy levels - Mindfulmeets displays country flags and exact times to facilitate empathy across remote teams.

"We're encouraging HR departments to take a comprehensive look at this (Mindfulmeets) as a best-practice operational tool; a workforce who knows their video meetings will be productive, focused, considerate and might even feature a Beyonce GIF or two, we're confident will be a happier and digitally healthy workforce," said Mr Flux.

Mindfulmeets launches with an 'aggressive' road map of additional features to follow - including a 'BRB' status for video meeting attendees to 'pop out' (to sign for deliveries or similar).

To download the free browser extension visit getmindfulmeets.com

Inspire Co. helps users, clients, partners and stakeholders succeed in the rapidly evolving digital era with leading-edge web and mobile. We are early adopters of technologies and responsible actions, and operate in six countries worldwide, advancing from our mix of talents, personalities and cultures.

