Brown-Forman Corporation Appoints Sophia Angelis to Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Brands

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFB) (NYSE:BFA) announced today the appointment of Sophia Angelis to Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Brands effective January 1, 2020. Angelis will be the "chief steward” of the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands and responsible for all aspects of global marketing and brand building.

"Sophia possesses outstanding marketing capabilities and a proven global perspective,” said Mark McCallum, Chief Brands Officer. "She is an experienced, collaborative, and culturally adept leader who is well-positioned to build and grow the iconic Jack Daniel’s brands around the world.”

Angelis, who joined Brown-Forman in 2000, currently serves as Senior Vice President and Marketing Director for Brown-Forman’s International Division. She has held a wide variety of marketing positions, including Vice President, Global Brand Director for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel’s Brand Education, Global Marketing Excellence Director, and Jack Daniel’s Brand Director for Western Europe & Africa.

"Sophia brings valuable breadth of experience and a powerful global perspective to the Jack Daniel’s team, making her the ideal leader to continue growing our business and making friends around the world,” said Matias Bentel, Managing Director, Jack Daniel’s Brands. Bentel will assume the Chief Brands Officer role on January 1, 2020.

Angelis holds a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland, and a Bachelor’s in Business Arts from the American College of Greece.

For nearly 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers’ Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman’s brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

