Brother Launches New INKvestment Tank Printer Lineup, Offering Up to a Year's Worth of Ink for Under $100

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation today introduced the newest model in its INKvestment Tank lineup, the MFC-J1205W all-in-one inkjet printer for only $99.991. The most affordable Brother INKvestment Tank printer to date1, the MFC-J1205W offers customers up to a year of ink in-box2 to accomplish their goals and feel fulfilled with a printer that allows for uninterrupted printing, scanning, and copying from work to school and all of life's printing needs in between.

A recently commissioned survey with Brother and YouGov revealed 35% of Americans would be unwilling to pay more than $99 for a printer. With INKvestment Tank technology, the MFC-J1205W is revolutionizing the printer landscape by offering an affordable solution that breaks the habit of buying low-end inkjet printers that require frequent and expensive ink cartridge replacements.

Features of the Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J1205W include:

Reduced ink replacement: Print, scan, and copy with ease knowing that the MFC-J1205W offers up to one year of uninterrupted printing with ink in-box 2 , offering both convenience and confidence for consumers who can avoid pricey and frequent ink cartridge replacements while printing the important documents they need.

Print, scan, and copy with ease knowing that the MFC-J1205W offers up to one year of uninterrupted printing with ink in-box , offering both convenience and confidence for consumers who can avoid pricey and frequent ink cartridge replacements while printing the important documents they need. Print from anywhere with the new Brother Mobile Connect App 3 : The Brother Mobile Connect App 3 puts the power of printing at your fingertips with a user-friendly interface that delivers easy onscreen menu navigation for printing, copying, scanning, and device management from your mobile device. In the app keep track of ink usage, with the Brother Intelligent Page Gauge 4 , giving the customers peace of mind to complete their print jobs worry-free right from their smartphone. With the upcoming software update, the Mobile Connect App 3 will allow customers to print from anywhere, sending print jobs directly to their printers whenever and whereever 3 .

The Brother Mobile Connect App puts the power of printing at your fingertips with a user-friendly interface that delivers easy onscreen menu navigation for printing, copying, scanning, and device management from your mobile device. In the app keep track of ink usage, with the Brother Intelligent Page Gauge , giving the customers peace of mind to complete their print jobs worry-free right from their smartphone. With the upcoming software update, the Mobile Connect App will allow customers to print from anywhere, sending print jobs directly to their printers whenever and whereever . Familiar INKvestment Tank technology: The MFC-J1205W is equipped with the same revolutionary INKvestment Tank technology, offering reengineered high-capacity ink cartridges that hold more ink than traditional cartridges, and less mess using the printers internal tank, so customers get more out of their printer for less.

The MFC-J1205W is equipped with the same revolutionary INKvestment Tank technology, offering reengineered high-capacity ink cartridges that hold more ink than traditional cartridges, and less mess using the printers internal tank, so customers get more out of their printer for less. Connect your way: Choose from versatile connection options including built-in wireless 5 , Wireless Direct or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface. Works with Alexa.

Choose from versatile connection options including built-in wireless , Wireless Direct or connect locally to a single computer via USB interface. Works with Alexa. Dorm and home office approved: The MFC-J1205W features a compact, modern design that can fit seamlessly in small spaces such as college dorm rooms and small home offices.

"This past year was one of adjustment. Many of us had to navigate a shift to remote work, turned our living rooms into home offices or classrooms, and rediscovered the importance of a reliable home printer," said Mark Hoffman, Director, Product Marketing and Product Development, B2C Printing at Brother. "By packing this compact printer with the same great INKvestment Tank features, we're enabling our customers to focus on what really matters to them and providing a solution to keep them productive."

In addition to the MFC-J1205W, Brother also announced two additional affordable INKvestment Tank models, the MFC-J4335DW ($149.991) and MFC-J4535DW ($199.991). Both INKvestment Tank Printers allow for increased productivity and fewer ink cartridge replacements to make printing work for you, without the drama of running out of ink. Built to fit your personal needs, the full INKvestment Tank line up continues to offer a great value while complimenting all new INKvestment Tank Printers with Brother Genuine Supplies to offer optimal performance in both Standard and High Yield capacities.

For more information about the new Brother INKvestment Tank all-in-one inkjet printers, please visit https://www.brother-usa.com/inkvestment-tank.

About Brother International Corporation: Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a premier provider of home office and business products, home appliances for the sewing and crafting enthusiast as well as industrial solutions that revolutionize the way we live and work. Brother International Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales exceeding $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Mexico. For more information, visit www.brother.com.

Methodology:

Online survey conducted for Brother by YouGov March 15-18, 2021 among 3,990 adults; figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults.

Disclaimers:

Based on estimated Street Price at available retailers and e-tailers; pricing may vary.

Based on average monthly print volumes of approximately 100 pages at 60% black pages/40% color pages in accordance with ISO/IEC 24711 using 4 cartridges provided in-box. For additional page yield information, see www.brother.com/pageyield.

Requires connection to a wireless network. Brother Mobile Connect free app download is not available in all countries.

Page Gauge is an estimate for informational purposes only is available through the Brother Mobile Connect free app. For actual cartridge yield information see www.brother.com/pageyield. The Brother Mobile Connect free app download is not available in all countries.

Requires connection to a wireless network.

All trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective companies. AirPrint and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. All specifications subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brother-launches-new-inkvestment-tank-printer-lineup-offering-up-to-a-years-worth-of-ink-for-under-100-301314781.html

SOURCE Brother International Corporation