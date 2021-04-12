|
Brookwood Properties opens new self-storage facility in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookwood Properties, of Baton Rouge, LA, announces the opening of its latest facility located at 4500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745.
The three-story, class A facility comprises approximately 146,500 rentable square feet and over 1500 climate-controlled units. The facility, managed by Life Storage of Buffalo, NY, is open seven days a week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours a day.
The project represents Brookwood's11th facility in Texas and 5th in the Austin area. Baton Rouge, LA based Rosehill Construction served as the General Contractor and Wichita, KS based Kaufman Design was the architect.
