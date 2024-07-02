Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brookfield Infrastructure a Aktie
Brookfield Infrastructure to Host Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Brookfield Infrastructure a
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast.

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media
Simon Maine
Managing Director,
Corporate Communications
Tel: +44 739 890-9278
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com		Investor Relations
Stephen Fukuda
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

