15.10.2024 22:30:00
Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its third quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
- Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI282631cfcbcf4d998c75a2d664946eaf
- Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
- Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aqqbbvas/
- Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.
About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.
We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).
For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:
|Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
|Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com
Analysen zu Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs When Issued Ex-Distribution
