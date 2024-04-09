Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.04.2024 22:52:19

Brookfield Corporation to Host First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Brookfield Asset Management-Aktie

Brookfield Asset Management
41.11 USD 1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, NYSE: BN) will host its first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI004b533cfc974dc2b6b521b32900f76d
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m49bqp6n
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth and Retirement Services, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

 
For more information, please visit our website at www.bn.brookfield.com or contact:
  
Media Investor Relations
Kerrie McHugh Linda Northwood
Tel: (212) 618-3469 Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’009.55 19.22 HSSM9U
Short 12’234.72 13.98 H1SSMU
Short 12’705.50 8.80 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’506.04 09.04.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’080.00 19.49
Long 10’790.12 13.65 SSRMMU
Long 10’352.51 8.98 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

