Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 32 Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 32 (the "Series 32 Shares”) (TSX: BN.PF.A) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 33 (the "Series 33 Shares”), there were 177,688 Series 32 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversion into Series 33 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 32 Shares into Series 33 Shares and holders of Series 32 Shares will retain their Series 32 Shares.

