Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation ("Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares”) and all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2025 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % M. Elyse Allan 1,115,730,515 99.34 7,447,479 0.66 Janice Fukakusa 1,105,417,333 98.42 17,760,661 1.58 Maureen Kempston Darkes 1,098,031,177 97.76 25,146,817 2.24 Frank J. McKenna 1,039,694,592 92.57 83,483,402 7.43 Hutham S. Olayan 1,107,930,924 98.64 15,247,070 1.36 Satish C. Rai 1,120,574,949 99.77 2,603,045 0.23 Diana L. Taylor 1,066,550,620 94.96 56,627,374 5.04 Justin B. Beber 832,746,877 74.14 290,431,117 25.86





Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Howard S. Marks 100.0 Rafael Miranda 100.0 Lord O’Donnell 100.0 Jeffrey M. Blidner 100.0 Jack L. Cockwell 100.0 Bruce Flatt 100.0 Brian D. Lawson 100.0 Samuel J.B. Pollock 100.0





A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

