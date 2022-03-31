Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual materials on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hardcopy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield
Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHughLinda Northwood
Tel: +1 212 618-3469 Tel: +1 416 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.comEmail: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

                                                
                                        
                               
                

 


Die neue Handelswoche startete positiv. Die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen des Ukraine Kriegs sind mittlerweile weitestgehend in den Kursen eingepreist. Jedoch fällt momentan das Handelsvolumen aufgrund der Unsicherheit der Marktteilnehmer etwas geringer aus. Weiterhin sind die Inflation und die Zinsen ein grosses Thema. Die FED kündigte an, die Zinsen in der Zukunft anzuheben. Ebenfalls zeichnen sich im Ölpreis weiterhin eine hohe Volatilität ab. Welche Themen die Anleger ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche beschäftigt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

