Brookfield Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

Nick Goodman, Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield, stated "We delivered excellent results in the third quarter, generating $1.4 billion of cash flow and $716 million of net income. Earnings were supported by strong growth in our asset management franchise and the solid performance of our operations. As a result of the strength of our franchise, we are increasingly becoming the partner of choice for global corporates for the deployment of capital at scale—as evidenced by our recent $30 billion partnership with Intel, our $17.5 billion partnership with Deutsche Telekom Towers on their portfolio of 36,000 telecom towers, and our $8 billion partnership with Cameco.”

He continued, "Following shareholder approval received on November 9, 2022, we plan to complete the distribution to shareholders and listing of a 25% interest in our asset management business before the end of the year.”

Operating Results

Excluding the impact of realizations recorded in the prior year, distributable earnings increased by 39% compared to the prior year quarter.

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income1 $ 716 $ 2,722 $ 8,612 $ 10,742 Net income attributable to common shareholders2 423 797 3,490 3,491 Per Brookfield share2 0.24 0.47 2.06 2.13 Operating Funds from operations2,3 1,216 934 4,720 3,579 Per Brookfield share2,3 0.73 0.56 2.81 2.19 Distributable earnings before realizations2,3 1,216 873 4,224 3,268

Consolidated basis – includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Distributable Earnings on page 5 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9.

Operating Funds from Operations ("FFO”) and net income totaled $1.2 billion and $716 million for the third quarter, respectively. The comparative period included higher valuation and disposition gains so was higher on a total basis. The underlying performance of our businesses was strong, contributing to growth in FFO from invested capital of 42%. Strong fundraising activity and capital deployment drove an increase in fee-related earnings of 18% compared to the prior year quarter. Together these results contributed to operating FFO of $1.2 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the prior year quarter.

The resilience of our underlying operations and the positive contributions from acquisitions over the last 12 months supported growth in distributions of 23% compared to the prior year quarter. When combined with our Asset Management earnings, we generated Distributable Earnings ("DE”) before realizations of $1.2 billion during the quarter, representing an increase of 39% compared to the prior year period. DE before realizations also benefited from a full quarter’s contribution from the acquisition of American National in May. Total DE for the quarter was $1.4 billion, an increase compared to the prior year and was $5.0 billion over the last twelve months.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for the Corporation of US$0.14 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2022. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

We had material inflows of $33 billion since the end of last quarter. Fee-bearing capital was $407 billion as at the end of the quarter, an increase of approximately $15 billion during the quarter and $65 billion or 19% over the past year.

During the quarter, we held strong first closes for our fifth flagship infrastructure fund and our sixth flagship private equity fund which now stand at approximately $21 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively. Each fund will hold further closes in the coming months. We have now completed fundraising for our fourth flagship real estate fund, with approximately $17 billion raised for the strategy. Our eleventh flagship opportunistic credit fund is now over 85% invested or committed and subsequent to quarter end we launched fundraising for the next vintage, which is expected to be larger than the prior vintage of $16 billion.

In addition, we continue to raise capital across our other complementary strategies. We held a first close for our third infrastructure debt fund for $2.8 billion and our supercore infrastructure fund raised $1 billion of capital. We continue to make progress in expanding our private wealth product offerings with the recent launch of a private wealth product that will give investors the ability to invest alongside our institutional clients in our infrastructure funds.

The above increases in fee-bearing capital contributed to a 20% increase in fee-related earnings over the last twelve months.

Fee-related earnings were $531 million in the quarter, and $2.1 billion for the last twelve months. We have approximately $39 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $390 million of fees annually once deployed.

We invested and/or committed $31 billion of capital to new investments during the quarter and advanced monetizations on numerous mature assets.

We are increasingly becoming a partner of choice for corporations and others seeking capital solutions, based on our large-scale, flexible capital, operational expertise and strong investment track record. During the quarter, we announced a partnership with Intel to fund half of a $30 billion investment in a semi-conductor facility being built in Arizona. We also formed a partnership to buy an interest in Deutsche Telekom’s tower business in Germany with a total value of €17.5 billion. In addition, through our renewable power and transition business, we entered into an $8 billion partnership agreement with Cameco to own Westinghouse, after our restructuring efforts that generated a 6x multiple of capital and an approximately 60% IRR.

We generated $379 million of carried interest during the quarter and $3.2 billion over the past twelve months, driven by the appreciation of our investments. Total accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $8.8 billion and our asset values have continued to show their resilience backed by strong cash flow profiles.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of almost $9 billion annually.

Annualized fee revenues are now $4.2 billion, an increase of 18% over the last twelve months, driven by the significant growth in our asset manager. Gross target carried interest is $4.6 billion annually.

As at September 30, 2022, we had approximately $125 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Total investable capital includes approximately $36 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit at BAM and our affiliates, as well as $88 billion of uncalled fund commitments. We have been actively buying back shares, and over the last twelve months have returned $1.5 billion to shareholders over that time. In addition, our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized and we have no maturities until 2024.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

September 30 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,306 $ 12,694 Other financial assets 23,238 16,546 Accounts receivable and other 38,423 33,718 Inventory 12,138 11,415 Equity accounted investments 44,064 46,100 Investment properties 111,603 100,865 Property, plant and equipment 111,538 115,489 Intangible assets 36,704 30,609 Goodwill 26,484 20,227 Deferred income tax assets 3,652 3,340 Total Assets $ 419,150 $ 391,003 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 11,296 $ 10,875 Accounts payable and other 54,887 55,694 Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage 193,180 165,057 Subsidiary equity obligations 4,324 4,308 Deferred income tax liabilities 21,487 20,328 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 89,430 $ 88,386 Preferred equity 4,145 4,145 Common equity 40,401 133,976 42,210 134,741 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 419,150 $ 391,003









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 23,418 $ 19,248 $ 68,556 $ 53,944 Direct costs1 (17,771 ) (14,751 ) (52,610 ) (40,932 ) Other income and gains 111 1,123 605 3,078 Equity accounted income 933 662 2,340 1,818 Expenses Interest (2,874 ) (1,899 ) (7,417 ) (5,560 ) Corporate costs (30 ) (27 ) (89 ) (86 ) Fair value changes (549 ) 700 834 3,171 Depreciation and amortization (1,997 ) (1,617 ) (5,694 ) (4,698 ) Income tax (525 ) (717 ) (1,374 ) (1,808 ) Net income $ 716 $ 2,722 $ 5,151 $ 8,927 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 423 $ 797 $ 2,372 $ 2,848 Non-controlling interests 293 1,925 2,779 6,079 $ 716 $ 2,722 $ 5,151 $ 8,927 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 1.40 $ 1.72 Basic 0.25 0.49 1.44 1.78

Direct costs exclude depreciation and amortization expenses disclosed above.













SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 716 $ 2,722 $ 8,612 $ 10,742 Financial statement components not included in FFO: Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items1 141 307 1,334 1,300 Fair value changes 549 (700 ) (2,814 ) (3,346 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,997 1,617 7,433 6,234 Deferred income taxes 240 428 768 906 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 170 255 1,084 3,298 Non-controlling interests in FFO2 (2,347 ) (3,221 ) (10,226 ) (11,209 ) Funds from operations3,4 1,466 1,408 6,191 7,925 Less: total disposition gains (151 ) (328 ) (1,055 ) (3,541 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (99 ) (146 ) (416 ) (805 ) Operating Funds from operations3,4 1,216 934 4,720 3,579 Less: net invested capital FFO (685 ) (483 ) (2,611 ) (1,821 ) Corporate activities (173 ) (144 ) (672 ) (584 ) Insurance solutions operating earnings 159 5 239 11 Distributions from investments 696 567 2,556 2,125 Equity-based compensation 43 33 149 114 Preferred share dividends (40 ) (39 ) (157 ) (156 ) Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,216 873 4,224 3,268 Realized carried interest, net5 99 146 416 805 Disposition gains from principal investments 48 223 392 2,540 Distributable earnings3 $ 1,363 $ 1,242 $ 5,032 $ 6,613

Other non-FFO items correspond to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal or recurring items necessary for business operations. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, we are able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that is not attributable to Brookfield. Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes our share of Oaktree’s distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.











SEGMENT OPERATING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Asset management $ 531 $ 451 $ 2,109 $ 1,758 Renewable power and transition 98 60 346 237 Infrastructure 126 103 486 408 Private equity 222 194 895 729 Real estate 86 201 884 535 Residential 66 76 355 190 Corporate 87 (151 ) (355 ) (278 ) Operating funds from operations1,2 1,216 934 4,720 3,579 Realized carried interest, net 99 146 416 805 Disposition gains 151 328 1,055 3,541 Funds from operations1,2 $ 1,466 $ 1,408 $ 6,191 $ 7,925 Per share3 Total operating FFO $ 0.73 $ 0.56 $ 2.81 $ 2.19 Total FFO $ 0.89 $ 0.85 $ 3.72 $ 4.97

Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.











EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 716 $ 2,722 $ 8,612 $ 10,742 Non-controlling interests (293 ) (1,925 ) (5,122 ) (7,251 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 423 797 3,490 3,491 Preferred share dividends1 (37 ) (36 ) (148 ) (147 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares — (1 ) — (10 ) Net income available to common shareholders 386 760 3,342 3,334 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 1 1 5 1 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 387 $ 761 $ 3,347 $ 3,335 Weighted average shares 1,562.5 1,552.8 1,566.7 1,523.2 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2and exchangeable shares of affiliate 48.9 59.6 56.0 41.7 Shares and share equivalents 1,611.4 1,612.4 1,622.7 1,564.9 Diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 2.06 $ 2.13

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $3 million (2021 – $3 million) and $9 million (2021 – $9 million) for the three months and the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, which are recognized within net income. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.











DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fee-related earnings $ 531 $ 451 $ 2,109 $ 1,758 Perpetual affiliates 537 509 2,169 1,678 Corporate cash and financial assets 89 (29 ) 61 227 Other principal investments 70 87 326 220 Distributions from investments 696 567 2,556 2,125 Insurance solutions operating earnings 159 5 239 11 Corporate activities (173 ) (144 ) (672 ) (584 ) Preferred share dividends (40 ) (39 ) (157 ) (156 ) Add back: equity-based compensation 43 33 149 114 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,216 873 4,224 3,268 Realized carried interest, net 99 146 416 805 Disposition gains from principal investments 48 223 392 2,540 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,363 $ 1,242 $ 5,032 $ 6,613

Non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9.





Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company’s Supplemental Information for the three months ended September 30, 2022, contain further information on the company’s strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company’s website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield’s external auditor.

Brookfield’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB”), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO”). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company’s share of equity accounted investments’ FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

Operating FFO represents the company’s share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company’s business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE”), which is referring to the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO, distributions received from our ownership of investments, operating earnings from our insurance solutions business and disposition gains from principal investments, net of Corporate Activities FFO, equity-based compensation and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use FFO and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield’s business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include FFO and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com .

