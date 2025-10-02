Brookdale Senior Living Appoints Nick Stengle As CEO

(RTTNews) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Thursday announced the appointment of Nick Stengle as chief executive officer, effective October 6, 2025.

Stengle succeeds Denise W. Warren, who has served as interim CEO since April 2025 and will resume her role as non-executive Chairman of the Board.

Since 2022, Stengle has served as President and COO of Gentiva, a hospice, palliative, and home health provider with over 12,000 employees and 550 locations across 38 states. He previously was EVP and COO at Sunrise Senior Living, overseeing operations for 250 communities. Earlier, he spent 11 years in the U.S. Air Force in leadership roles, including as a Top Gun Instructor and Combat Fighter Pilot.