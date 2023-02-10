SMI 11'220 -0.5%  SPI 14'466 -0.4%  Dow 33'700 -0.7%  DAX 15'523 0.7%  Euro 0.9908 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'250 1.0%  Gold 1'861 -0.8%  Bitcoin 20'176 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9224 0.2%  Öl 84.1 -1.1% 
Eurex-Handel - So funktioniert der Handel mit Optionen und Futures
Ethereum-Blockchain bekommt neues Upgrade: So könnte sich das "Shanghai Fork" auf den Kryptomarkt auswirken
Ausblick: Carl Zeiss Meditec präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Buffett-Investment BYD auf der Überholspur: BYD erweitert Wettstreit mit Tesla in einem weiteren Sektor?
10.02.2023 01:14:00

Brookdale Emphasizes the Importance of Connection and Intimacy for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living is helping break down common misconceptions about seniors and relationships.

Brookdale Senior Living (PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)

There is a popular belief that close connections and even romantic relationships are less of a priority as we age. However, the National Council on Aging shares quite the opposite: strong social connections can strengthen our immune system and increase our chances of living a longer life. "Connection, friendship and love are certainly alive and well in our communities across the country," said Camille Jordan, senior vice president of Clinical Services. "At Brookdale, we support seniors in all aspects of their lives, including supporting those who find fulfilling relationships, romantic or platonic, as older adults."

Jordan shares important information about love and relationships as we age in this video including:

  • Misconceptions: One of the biggest misconceptions is that older adults are not interested in intimacy or developing new relationships.
  • Intimacy and Connection Enhancing Your Life: Meaningful relationships can make you feel more alive and prevent feelings of isolation.

To learn more about Brookdale Senior Living, visit www.brookdale.com.

About Brookdale
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to news.brookdale.com.

Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-emphasizes-the-importance-of-connection-and-intimacy-for-seniors-301743655.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

