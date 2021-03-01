SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’622 2.2%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’706 1.9%  Gold 1’733 -0.1%  Bitcoin 44’875 9.6%  Dollar 0.9138 0.6%  Öl 64.6 -2.0% 
01.03.2021 17:57:00

Broadside Enterprises Inc (OTC:BRSE) One World Channel by MonteCristo International now available on rlaxx TV

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting April 15 content from MonteCristo International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) will be available on rlaxx TV. As part of its "Watch more, search less." vision, the AVOD provider headquartered in Kiel, Germany, combines the laid-back viewing experience of linear television with the flexibility of a modern streaming service. rlaxx TV is currently available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Michael Taverna, CEO of Broadside Enterprises, Inc., comments on the cooperation: "With rlaxx TV, our content is right where it belongs. We are looking forward to working together and are glad that, with rlaxx TV, we have found a partner that will bring us closer to our goals in the coming years".

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers independent films by MonteCristo International in the future. Fans of action films in particular will find a program to suit their taste. For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our diverse viewership," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

Contact:        
Investor Relations 
info@broadside-enterprises.com  
+1 (310) 909 8409

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadside-enterprises-inc-otcbrse-one-world-channel-by-montecristo-international-now-available-on-rlaxx-tv-301237605.html

SOURCE Broadside Enterprises, Inc.

