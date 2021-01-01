SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’258 2.1%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 15:49:00

Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: BRSE) acquires MonteCristo International Entertainment, LLC in Reverse Merger Transaction

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadside Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:BRSE) ("Broadside" or the "Company") has acquired 100% of the membership interests in MonteCristo International Entertainment, LLC ("MCI") (www.montecristoentertainment.com).

MCI, founded in 2005, is one of the leading boutique film sales agents with a library of over 100 feature films and attends major and specialty film markets throughout the year, including the Berlin Film Festival, the Marché du Film and Mipcom in Cannes and the American Film Market in Los Angeles.

As part of the transaction, Michael Taverna will become CEO of the Company and Cindy Nelson-Mullen will take the position of COO. Christopher Petzel will remain as Chairman. All three executives will serve on the Company's board of directors.

"After 15 years of attending all markets and most festivals, and reaching over 100 feature films under management, MonteCristo is responding to the deep transformation of the sales agency business brought about both by new technology and COVID, with a renewed commitment to producers worldwide," said Mr. Taverna.

Additional information about Broadside can be found in the Company's reports and filings at www.OTCMarkets.com, on the Broadside website at www.broadside-enterprises.com and on Twitter at @brse_news.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at http://www.OTCMarkets.com.

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

Contact:        
Investor Relations 
info@broadside-enterprises.com 
+1 (310) 909 8409

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadside-enterprises-inc-otc-brse-acquires-montecristo-international-entertainment-llc-in-reverse-merger-transaction-301199865.html

SOURCE Broadside Enterprises, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
Swisscom-Präsident stellt Mehrheitsbeteiligung des Bundes infrage
SNB hat im dritten Quartal Devisen im Gegenwert von 11,0 Milliarden erworben
Vom Wall-Street-Liebling zum gefallenen Börsenstar: Das Auf und Ab von Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Nach Airbnb- und DoorDash-IPOs: Goldman-CEO besorgt angesichts euphorischer Privatanleger
Jim Cramer: Diese Aktie dürfte nach der Pandemie ein Comeback starten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit