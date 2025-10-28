Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Brixmor Property Group Aktie

28.10.2025 02:43:11

Brixmor Property Group Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q3

Brixmor Property Group
22.40 CHF -0.04%
(RTTNews) - Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $94.23 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $340.84 million from $320.68 million last year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $94.23 Mln. vs. $96.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $340.84 Mln vs. $320.68 Mln last year.