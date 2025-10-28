Brixmor Property Group Aktie 21937955 / US11120U1051
28.10.2025 02:43:11
Brixmor Property Group Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q3
(RTTNews) - Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $94.23 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $340.84 million from $320.68 million last year.
Brixmor Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $94.23 Mln. vs. $96.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $340.84 Mln vs. $320.68 Mln last year.
