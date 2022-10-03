|
03.10.2022 11:58:32
Britvic plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3 October 2022
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at 30 September 2022, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 263,300,881 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.
The above figure of 263,300,881 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|192033
|EQS News ID:
|1455475
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
