Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
03.10.2022 11:58:32

Britvic plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Britvic
7.02 GBP -2.09%
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

03-Oct-2022 / 10:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

3 October 2022

 

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 30 September 2022, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 263,300,881 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares).  The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

 

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

 

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS.  The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.

 

The above figure of 263,300,881 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules. 

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: BVIC
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 192033
EQS News ID: 1455475

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455475&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

