Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
01.11.2023 17:10:51

Britvic plc Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc Total Voting Rights

01-Nov-2023 / 16:10 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

01 November 2023

 

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“the Rules”), the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 31 October 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 251,076,242, ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (“Shares”). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

 

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

 

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (“ADS”) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS’s on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS.  The Shares traded in the form of ADS’s are included within the total set out above.

 

The above figure of 251,076,242 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company’s Shares under the Rules. 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 282109
EQS News ID: 1762897

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

