Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc

20 June 2023

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 20 June 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (Shares), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (Matching Shares).

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 885.88 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 885.88 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

Name Role Number of Shares purchased Number of Matching Shares Simon Litherland Executive Director 17 6

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 389,729 - - 389,729 0.15%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them