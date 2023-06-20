Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
20.06.2023 14:18:58

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic
8.84 GBP 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

20-Jun-2023 / 13:18 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

20 June 2023

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 20 June 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (Shares), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (Matching Shares).

 

The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 885.88 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 885.88 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased

Number of Matching Shares

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

17

6

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

389,729

-

-

389,729

0.15%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

885.88 pence

0 pence

Volume(s)

 

17 (Partnership shares)

 6 (Matching shares)

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

23 shares

£150.60

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/06/19

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Sequence No.: 252101
EQS News ID: 1661175

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661175&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

