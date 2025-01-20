Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Britvic Aktie
20.01.2025 08:30:06

Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares

Britvic
13.13 GBP 0.08%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares

20-Jan-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

20 January 2025

BRITVIC PLC

DE-LISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF BRITVIC SHARES

Further to the announcement made by Britvic PLC (“Britvic”) on 15 January 2025 and by Carlsberg A/S (“Carlsberg”) and Britvic on 16 January 2025 in respect of the sanction of the Scheme by the Court and the Scheme becoming Effective, respectively, Britvic today announces that, following an application by Britvic, the Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the listing of the Britvic Shares on the Official List and the London Stock Exchange has cancelled trading of the Britvic Shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, in each case with effect from 7:30 a.m. (London time) today.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document dated 22 July 2024.

Enquiries

Britvic

 

Steve Nightingale, Investor Relations

Kathryn Partridge, Media Relations

+44 (0) 7808 097784

+44 (0) 7803 854229

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Britvic)

 

+44 (0) 20 7425 8000

Anthony Zammit

Henry Stewart

Paul Baker

Melissa Godoy

Rusheel Somaiya

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europa Partners Limited (Financial Adviser to Britvic)

+44 (0) 20 7451 4542

Jan Skarbek

Dominic King

 

 

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Britvic)

+44 (0) 20 7742 4000

Dwayne Lysaght

Jeannette Smits van Oyen

Edmund Byers

 

 

 

Headland (PR Adviser to Britvic)

 

Stephen Malthouse

Henry Wallers

Joanna Clark

+44 (0) 7734 956 201

+44 (0) 7876 562 436

+44 (0) 7827 960 120

 

Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to Britvic.

Important Notices

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") is acting as financial adviser to Britvic and to no one else. Morgan Stanley is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (“PRA”) and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) and the PRA. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley and its affiliates and its and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will Morgan Stanley be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

Europa Partners Limited ("Europa Partners"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser exclusively for Britvic and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition. Neither Europa Partners, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Europa Partners in connection with the Acquisition, this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) (“J.P. Morgan Cazenove”), which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated by the PRA and the FCA, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Britvic and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Publication on Website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Britvic’s website at https://documentarchive.britvic.com/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of this website are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: STR - Britvic plc
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Sequence No.: 371296
EQS News ID: 2069713

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069713&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

