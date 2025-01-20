Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

20 January 2025

BRITVIC PLC

DE-LISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF BRITVIC SHARES

Further to the announcement made by Britvic PLC (“Britvic”) on 15 January 2025 and by Carlsberg A/S (“Carlsberg”) and Britvic on 16 January 2025 in respect of the sanction of the Scheme by the Court and the Scheme becoming Effective, respectively, Britvic today announces that, following an application by Britvic, the Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the listing of the Britvic Shares on the Official List and the London Stock Exchange has cancelled trading of the Britvic Shares on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, in each case with effect from 7:30 a.m. (London time) today.

Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document dated 22 July 2024.

Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to Britvic.

