20.06.2023 12:59:11
Britvic plc change in Director's particulars
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
20 June 2023
CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Hounaïda Lasry, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed, subject to shareholder approval, as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of B&M European Value Retail S.A., a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Subject to the appointment being approved by a resolution of shareholders at a general meeting, it will take effect on 22 September 2023.
Jude Moore
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investors
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680
Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844
