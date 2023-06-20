Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
20.06.2023

Britvic plc change in Director's particulars

Britvic
8.79 GBP -0.34%
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc change in Director's particulars

20-Jun-2023 / 11:59 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

20 June 2023

 

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Hounaïda Lasry, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed, subject to shareholder approval, as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of B&M European Value Retail S.A., a company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Subject to the appointment being approved by a resolution of shareholders at a general meeting, it will take effect on 22 September 2023.

 

 

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

 

 

For further information please contact:  

 

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)     +44 (0) 203 805 4844

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Sequence No.: 252095
EQS News ID: 1661145

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661145&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

pagehit