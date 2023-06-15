|
Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
15 June 2023
CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Emer Finnan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Glenveagh plc, a company admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2023.
Jude Moore
Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investors
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680
Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844
