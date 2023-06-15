Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'288 0.1%  SPI 14'905 0.1%  Dow 33'979 -0.7%  DAX 16'272 -0.2%  Euro 0.9785 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'365 -0.3%  Gold 1'933 -0.5%  Bitcoin 22'551 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9031 0.3%  Öl 73.7 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
Crowdinvesting: So funktioniert Schwarmfinanzierung!
Rohstoffpreise am Donnerstagvormittag
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
Siemens-Aktie steigt: Siemens will 2023 Milliardeninvestitionen tätigen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171NVIDIA994529SoftwareONE49645150
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.06.2023 10:36:48

Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic
8.94 GBP -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars

15-Jun-2023 / 09:36 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

15 June 2023

 

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Emer Finnan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Glenveagh plc, a company admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2023.

 

 

Jude Moore

Company Secretary

 

 

For further information please contact:  

 

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)     +44 (0) 203 805 4844

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Sequence No.: 251221
EQS News ID: 1658113

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658113&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:16 UBS KeyInvest: Robotik und Drohnen - Intelligente Alleskönner / Swiss Re - Renditechance trotz Stagnation
10:12 Marktüberblick: K+S unter Druck
10:02 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
09:17 Roche und Logitech belasten den SMI
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
13.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'733.32 19.27 GNSSMU
Short 11'953.09 13.92 BUSSMU
Short 12'439.75 8.67 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'284.10 15.06.2023 10:40:34
Long 10'805.86 19.11 XRSSMU
Long 10'567.83 13.67 XBSSMU
Long 10'123.30 8.91 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Logitech-CEO Bracken Darrell tritt zurück
Evolva-Aktie verliert über 40%: Verkaufsüberlegungen aufgrund von Finanzierungsproblemen
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- SMI schliesst unterhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt auf Allzeithoch und geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Jim Cramer: In diesen Fällen sollte man bei einer Aktie bei fallenden Kursen zugreifen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt: Meyer Burger schliesst Abnahmepartnerschaft mit BayWa - CEO warnt vor Verschiebungen in Solarbranche
DocMorris-Aktie +24 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
Zurich-Aktie steigt: Zurich erwägt wohl Beteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance
UBS-Aktie stabil: Konstituierung der Parlamentarischen Untersuchungskommission zu CS-Fusion - Chassot wird Präsidentin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit