Britvic plc Change in Director's Particulars

Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 15 June 2023 CHANGE IN DIRECTORS PARTICULARS In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Britvic notes that Emer Finnan, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Glenveagh plc, a company admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The appointment will be effective from 1 July 2023. Jude Moore Company Secretary For further information please contact: Investors Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 Media Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844

