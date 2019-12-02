02.12.2019 06:00:00

Brittny Branch's newly released "Testimony and Destiny" brings an honest account of pain, shame, and a life that spiraled down to the darkness

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Testimony and Destiny": a powerful testimony of someone whose life was saved by God and was drawn away from the darkness, struggles, and sadness. "Testimony and Destiny" is the creation of published author Brittny Branch, a writer who was brought up in a Christian household. She longed for a true connection with God until a time came when the Lord came into her life.

Branch shares, "My name is Exodus and I'm going to share my painful truth with you. Before God entered my life, it was in shambles. I was awash in depression and shame, struggling to get through each day. I no longer recognized myself and wondered if life was worth living. I implored God to help me as wretched as I was. When he came into my life, he mended the broken pieces from the inside out and sparked a spiritual awakening."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittny Branch's new book is a wonderful creation written in the hopes of sharing to other people what God has taught her over the years. She wishes she could help others who are facing similar obstacles she has overcome.
View a synopsis of "Testimony and Destiny" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Testimony and Destiny" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Testimony and Destiny," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

