SMI 13’170 -0.8%  SPI 18’199 -0.7%  Dow 48’489 -1.8%  DAX 24’703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9276 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.6%  Gold 4’835 1.5%  Bitcoin 70’923 1.7%  Dollar 0.7919 0.3%  Öl 64.0 0.1% 
Ausblick: Intel zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
DroneShield-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Neue Software-Updates versprechen Systemverbesserungen
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
21.01.2026 08:14:34

British Land Company Issues Q3 Trading Update; Reiterates FY26 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - The British Land Company plc (BLND.L) issued a trading update for the three months to 31 December 2025. British Land completed 882,000 sq ft of leasing across the portfolio in the three months to 31 December 2025. Deals were 8.5% ahead of ERV and 10.2% ahead of previous passing rent.

Simon Carter, Chief Executive, said: "In the third quarter we continued to build on the leasing momentum we saw in the first half. Strong occupational fundamentals across our London campuses and retail parks are driving deals ahead of previous passing rent and supporting the lease up of our developments."

The Group reiterated expectation to deliver at least 28.5 pence in underlying earnings per share for fiscal 2026, with growth of at least 6% expected for fiscal 2027.

07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter abwärts
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 SMI geht auf Talfahrt
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’685.02 19.82 UFLBSU
Short 13’988.18 13.62 BI7SCU
Short 14’496.89 8.91 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.96 20.01.2026 17:31:15
Long 12’612.12 19.97 SO0BYU
Long 12’305.36 13.69 S6EBMU
Long 11’769.92 8.85 S7MBDU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Vormittag ab
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag tiefer
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Nachmittag nach
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
BKW Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf BKW
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
finanzen.net News

08:11 ROUNDUP: Netanjahu nimmt Trumps Einladung zum 'Friedensrat' an
08:05 ROUNDUP: ZDF: Kaulitz-Brüder moderieren nächstes 'Wetten, dass..?'
07:48 ZDF: Kaulitz-Brüder moderieren nächstes 'Wetten, dass..?'
07:43 Netanjahu nimmt Trumps Einladung zum 'Friedensrat' an
07:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Netflix auf 'Buy' - Ziel 134 Dollar
07:33 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Verluste erwartet
07:22 DAX-FLASH: Verhaltener Auftakt vor Trump-Auftritt in Davos
07:32 Gold im Höhenflug: Preis klettert erstmals über 4.800 Dollar
07:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Aixtron auf 'Overweight' und Ziel auf 25,20 Euro
06:50 DAVOS/ROUNDUP: Technischer Zwischenfall verzögert Trumps Reise in die Schweiz