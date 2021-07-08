British Beauty Council launches six short films to showcase the health and well-being benefits of salons

From the Friday ladies who have visited the same salon every Friday for 30 years to Tabia who couldn't look in the mirror because she was unable to get the 'miracle' facial treatment that had transformed her life, the films capture the essence of what going to a salon really means.

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Beauty Council has launched six inspirational short biographical films to highlight how hair dressing and beauty salons are essential to people's health and wellbeing within communities across the UK.

The series, called Bring Back Beauty, form part of the British Beauty Council's Oh Hello Beauty Campaign encouraging people to return to hair and beauty salons. Shot by renowned beauty director Simon Emmett, they explore the role of salons beyond just aesthetics – focusing on the integral role they play in the community as a safe inclusive space and place to build back; and how they provide emotional support and instil personal confidence. They talk to business owners whose salons have comeback from the brink of collapse and to clients who lost a crucial coping mechanism during lockdown.

Millie Kendall MBE, chief executive of The British Beauty Council says: "These biographical films showcase what the beauty industry really does for its clients and how essential they are to British communities up and down the country. Whether it's your sexual orientation and fitting in, or whether it's being supported through cancer treatment or the loss of a loved one, the benefits of salons go above and beyond simply having a haircut or a facial."

More than 7,000 salons in the UK have gone out of business since March last year following the forced closures in light of the pandemic; the British Beauty Council fears more businesses will suffer the same fate unless people start returning for treatments. The UK's £30bn beauty industry was one of the sectors most heavily impacted by coronavirus measures, with salons closed for more than 200 days of lockdown. It employs more than 600,000 people, of which more than 80 per cent are women. At £30bn, the beauty industry contributes more to the UK economy than pubs, which contribute £23bn a year.

BRING BACK BEAUTY SERIES – FIVE FILMS AND A COMPILATION

Friday Ladies – "We all have the same appointments week in week out, every Friday"

The story of The Friday Ladies follows a group of women who have visited the same salon, The Hair Surgery in Wollaston, every Friday for 30 years. It explores how the salon with its owner Tim has been a coping mechanism for the ladies through cancer and loss of loved ones ­– and touches on how they have coped with the twists and turns of life in Covid. "You're made to feel special – that's why you come to the hairdresser's isn't it? When you walk out, you think great," says Jenny.

Sugaring – "It felt like a miracle"

Tabia Farhin Salam describes how, before the pandemic, sugaring – a hair removal treatment that uses just water, lemon and sugar – transformed her life. "It felt like a miracle. I genuinely felt like a new person." But then the salon closed as Covid hit. "I slowly saw the hair growth coming back and saw what my face looked like. Knowing the business survived – they are one of my support systems."

Not another salon – "I use pretty much every pronoun in the book"

Tells the story of how Sophia Hilton opened the salon for "people who don't feel they fit in with the rest of the world". Some have so much anxiety, she says, that some only write down what they would like on a piece of paper. "I use pretty much every pronoun in the book – I am gender fluid person from Italy," says client, Wade. "When you're here, you can be the best version of yourself and not be ashamed of the looks or the judgment."

Crown – "A salon is more than just a haircut"

James Lefevre thought it was game over for his salon after the first lockdown – and then last summer, he was diagnosed with ADHD. He began working for charity as way of escaping his house, which opened his world. "If the pandemic taught us anything, it is to be kind to each other," he says. Now returned to the salon, James adds: "When you go to a hair salon you're supporting people that do more than just style your hair."

Life Spa – "The community has been amazing"

Jonida Lile, owner of LifeSpa, wasn't sure what the future would hold when the restrictions forced her salon to close. She was scared – not just for the survival of her business but also for her staff, many of whom were single mums. "I had to get financial help to pay their wages – I didn't want to put them in a difficult position mentally or physically." The salon has since reopened, buoyed by support from the local community. "Customers were buying gift vouchers even though we were closed. They have been amazing," adds Jonida.

https://britishbeautycouncil.com/oh-hello-beauty/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zRvQUMQWIw