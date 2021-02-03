Bristow Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $57.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("current quarter") on operating revenues of $300.3 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $27.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("preceding quarter") on operating revenues of $295.7 million. The primary driver of the net loss in the current quarter was the impairment of our investment in Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar") in Canada.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $(12.7) million in the current quarter compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $47.4 million in the current quarter compared to $54.2 million in the preceding quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three Months Ended,

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

Successor EBITDA $ 12,568



$ (12,679)

Special items:





Loss on impairment 17,596



53,249

PBH intangible amortization 5,644



5,641

Merger-related costs 4,497



4,450

Organizational restructuring costs 13,326



1,547

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



229

Government grants (2,201)



(1,075)

Bankruptcy related costs —



(1,984)

Bargain purchase gain (5,660)



—



$ 33,202



$ 62,057

Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,770



$ 49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net 8,473



(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 54,243



$ 47,427



"The Company continues to make significant integration progress following the merger of Era and Bristow in June 2020," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "We are pleased to announce a further increase in the amount of identified synergies to at least $50 million of annualized cost savings, of which projects representing $27 million of annualized synergies have already been completed."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $4.6 million higher in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter.

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $1.5 million higher than the preceding quarter. Higher utilization in the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific regions was partially offset by lower utilization in the Europe Caspian region. Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $0.5 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer flight hours, partially offset by the strengthening of the British pound sterling ("GBP") relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $0.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased activity, partially offset by the strengthening of the Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from other services were $3.8 million higher primarily due to increased part sales.

Operating expenses were $3.7 million lower in the current quarter. Lower personnel costs, due to the recognition of severance expense in the preceding quarter related to the merger of Era Group Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. (the "Merger"), were partially offset by higher maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $12.4 million related to the write down of inventory and a loss on impairment of $5.2 million related to helicopters that were transferred to held for sale assets.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million. During the preceding quarter, the Company sold ten H225 heavy, nine S-76C++ medium and twelve B407 single engine helicopters for cash proceeds of $40.5 million resulting in losses of $8.5 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from equity investments compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter due to higher earnings from Cougar in the preceding quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives.

During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $5.7 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.6 million in the preceding quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $6.9 million, other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $2.7 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.9 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter and $8.6 million in the preceding quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $5.3 million higher in the current quarter compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 (the "prior year quarter").

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $2.9 million higher in the current quarter. Operating revenues in the Americas were $36.3 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger. Operating revenues in the Asia Pacific and Africa regions were $0.5 million and $16.2 million lower, respectively, primarily due to lower utilization. Operating revenues in the Europe Caspian region were $16.7 million lower primarily due to lower utilization, partially offset by the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $1.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar and an increase in flight hours.

Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $5.7 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower utilization.

Operating revenues from other services were $6.2 million higher due to higher part sales and the benefit of the Merger.

Operating expenses were $10.4 million lower in the current quarter. Maintenance costs were $5.4 million lower primarily due to lower activity in the current quarter and betterment-detriment expenses incurred in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the impact of the Merger. Lease costs were $2.7 million lower primarily due to fewer aircraft on lease. Fuel, training and other costs decreased $5.3 million, $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, primarily due to lower activity. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in insurance costs of $3.9 million primarily due to higher premiums and the impact of the Merger and an increase in personnel costs of $3.1 million primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

Merger-related costs of $4.5 million in the current quarter primarily consist of professional services fees and severance costs related to the Merger.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $2.2 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer helicopters and the revaluation of assets in connection with the adoption of fresh-start accounting.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from its equity investments compared to $5.1 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included earnings from Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder"), which the Company has subsequently initiated a partial dissolution process to exit its equity investment, and from Cougar, which was impaired during the current quarter.

Interest expense was $75.7 million lower in the current quarter. During the prior year quarter, the Company incurred a $56.9 million expense related to Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code ("Chapter 11") activities. Excluding this, interest expense was lower in the current quarter due to lower debt balances.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives. Reorganization items incurred in the prior year quarter related to Chapter 11.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.7 million in the prior year quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $10.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.1 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $293.5 million of unrestricted cash and $51.5 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $345.0 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 102,925 shares of common stock in open market transactions for gross consideration of $2.4 million, which is an average purchase price per share of $23.49. During the preceding quarter, the Company repurchased 345,327 shares for gross consideration of $7.6 million, representing an average purchase price of $21.93 per share.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased $12.1 million face value of the 7.750% Senior Notes at 97.5% for total cash of $12.2 million, including accrued interest of $0.4 million, and recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.2 million. The Company also made final payments of $12.7 million and $4.0 million, inclusive of interest, upon maturity of two promissory notes.

In the current quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $14.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.9 million, resulting in net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $(10.5) million. In the preceding quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $40.5 million and purchases of property and equipment were $4.5 million, resulting in Net Capex of $(36.0) million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements give Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions have resulted, and may continue to result, in a decrease in the price of and demand for oil, which has caused, and may continue to cause, a decrease in the demand for our services; expected cost synergies and other benefits of the merger (the "Merger") of the entity formerly known as Bristow Group Inc. ("Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc.("Era") might not be realized within the expected time frames, might be less than projected or may not be realized at all; the ability to successfully integrate the operations, accounting and administrative functions of Era and Old Bristow; managing a significantly larger company than before the completion of the Merger; diversion of management time on issues related to integration of the companies; the increase in indebtedness as a result of the Merger; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of bankruptcies or consolidation; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; fluctuations in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas exploration, development and production activities; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets, including goodwill, inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies with the objective of rightsizing our global footprint and further reducing our cost structure; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls, including as a result of the U.K. having exited from the European Union ("E.U.") ("Brexit"); the impact of continued uncertainty surrounding the affects Brexit will have on the British, EU and global economies and demand for oil and natural gas; potential effects of increased competition; the inability to remediate the material weaknesses identified in internal controls over financial reporting relating to our monitoring control processes; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, action of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with the UK government, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus (File No. 333-237557), filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 5, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020, which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Proxy Statement and in our filings with the SEC, all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

Successor

Revenue:









Operating revenue $ 295,722



$ 300,275



$ 4,553

Reimbursable revenue 8,918



9,622



704

Total revenues 304,640



309,897



5,257













Costs and expenses:









Operating expense 231,953



228,246



3,707

Reimbursable expense 8,919



9,525



(606)

General and administrative 39,268



37,931



1,337

Merger-related costs 4,497



4,450



47

Depreciation and amortization 18,537



17,931



606

Total costs and expenses 303,174



298,083



5,091













Loss on impairment (17,596)



(53,249)



(35,653)

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions (8,473)



1,951



10,424

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net 1,948



896



(1,052)

Operating loss (22,655)



(38,588)



(15,933)













Interest income 434



359



(75)

Interest expense (13,445)



(13,203)



242

Reorganization items, net —



1,984



1,984

Bargain purchase gain 5,660



—



(5,660)

Other, net 10,592



5,635



(4,957)

Total other income (expense) 3,241



(5,225)



(8,466)

Loss before income taxes (19,414)



(43,813)



(24,399)

Provision for income taxes (8,578)



(13,447)



(4,869)

Net loss (27,992)



(57,260)



(29,268)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 131



139



8

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (27,861)



$ (57,121)



$ (29,260)













Basic loss per common share $ (0.95)



$ (1.97)





Diluted loss per common share $ (0.95)



$ (1.97)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 29,357,959



28,944,908





Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 29,357,959



28,944,908

















EBITDA $ 12,568



$ (12,679)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,770



$ 49,378





Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 54,243



$ 47,427







BRISTOW GROUP INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019







One Month

Ended

October 31, 2019



Two Months

Ended

December 31,

2019



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2020

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Revenue:



















Operating revenue $ 101,659





$ 193,322





$ 294,981





$ 300,275

Reimbursable revenue 4,168





7,602





11,770





9,622

Total revenues 105,827





200,924





306,751





309,897























Costs and expenses:



















Operating expense 79,802





158,845





238,647





228,246

Reimbursable expense 4,049





7,707





11,756





9,525

General and administrative 15,965





25,358





41,323





37,931

Merger-related costs —





318





318





4,450

Depreciation and amortization 8,222





11,926





20,148





17,931

Total costs and expenses 108,038





204,154





312,192





298,083























Loss on impairment —





—





—





(53,249)

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions 249





(154)





95





1,951

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net 3,609





1,499





5,108





896

Operating income (loss) 1,647





(1,885)





(238)





(38,588)























Interest income 165





202





367





359

Interest expense (79,235)





(9,674)





(88,909)





(13,203)

Reorganization items, net (447,674)





—





(447,674)





1,984

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative

liability —





(133,315)





(133,315)





—

Other, net 7,009





3,729





10,738





5,635

Total other income (expense) (519,735)





(139,058)





(658,793)





(5,225)

Loss before income taxes (518,088)





(140,943)





(659,031)





(43,813)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes 13,889





(11,600)





2,289





(13,447)

Net loss (504,199)





(152,543)





(656,742)





(57,260)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5





31





36





139

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc $ (504,194)





$ (152,512)





$ (656,706)





$ (57,121)























Basic loss per common share $ (14.04)





$ (14.49)





N/A(1)



$ (1.97)

Diluted loss per common share $ (14.04)





$ (14.49)





N/A(1)



$ (1.97)























Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 35,918,916





11,235,535





N/A(1)



28,944,908

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 35,918,916





11,235,535





N/A(1)



28,944,908























EBITDA $ (430,631)





$ (119,343)





$ (549,974)





$ (12,679)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,431





$ 24,337





$ 41,768





$ 49,378

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 17,182





$ 24,491





$ 41,673





$ 47,427



___________________________

(1) Weighted average common shares outstanding and loss per common share unavailable for "Combined" period due to the emergence from Chapter 11 Cases during this period.





BRISTOW GROUP INC REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









One Month Ended

October 31, 2019



Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months

Ended December

31, 2019



Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Oil and gas:





















Europe Caspian $ 38,200





$ 71,888





$ 110,088





$ 98,495

$ 93,383

Americas 21,416





39,758





61,174





93,102

97,435

Africa 12,924





26,286





39,210





21,237

23,055

Asia Pacific 1,745





2,090





3,835





2,920

3,383

Total oil and gas 74,285





140,022





214,307





215,754

217,256

UK SAR Services 17,858





36,822





54,680





56,978

56,470

Fixed Wing Services 9,397





16,333





25,730





20,310

20,054

Other 119





145





264





2,680

6,495



$ 101,659





$ 193,322





$ 294,981





$ 295,722

$ 300,275



FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019









One Month Ended

October 31, 2019



Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Oil and gas:





















Europe Caspian 5,146





9,215





14,361





12,330

11,956

Americas 3,119





5,296





8,415





10,891

10,990

Africa 1,398





2,770





4,168





1,743

2,353

Asia Pacific 83





141





224





62

241

Total oil and gas 9,746





17,422





27,168





25,026

25,540

UK SAR Services 779





1,530





2,309





2,797

2,321

Fixed Wing Services 1,187





2,147





3,334





3,391

3,494



11,712





21,099





32,811





31,214

31,355



BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Successor

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,833



$ 199,121

Accounts receivable 231,587



180,683

Inventories 97,422



82,419

Assets held for sale 17,531



32,401

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,516



29,527

Total current assets 675,889



524,151

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 38,368



110,058

Property and equipment 1,099,878



901,314

Accumulated depreciation (71,249)



(24,560)

Net property and equipment 1,028,629



876,754

Right-of-use assets 266,651



305,962

Other assets 126,245



128,336

Total assets $ 2,135,782



$ 1,945,261









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 63,161



$ 52,110

Accrued liabilities 214,661



200,129

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 48,069



45,739

Total current liabilities 325,891



297,978

Long-term debt, less current maturities 568,368



515,385

Preferred stock embedded derivative —



286,182

Deferred taxes 65,355



22,775

Long-term operating lease liabilities 183,994



224,595

Deferred credits and other liabilities 11,670



22,345

Total liabilities 1,155,278



1,369,260









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,453



—

Mezzanine equity —



149,785









Stockholders' investment





Common stock 303



1

Additional paid-in capital 685,575



295,897

Retained earnings 269,600



139,228

Treasury shares, at cost (10,007)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income 34,153



(8,641)

Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment 979,624



426,485

Noncontrolling interests (573)



(269)

Total stockholders' investment 979,051



426,216

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' investment $ 2,135,782



$ 1,945,261



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Sequential Quarter Results



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Successor Net loss $ (27,992)



$ (57,260)

Depreciation and amortization 18,537



17,931

Interest expense 13,445



13,203

Income tax (benefit) expense 8,578



13,447

EBITDA $ 12,568



$ (12,679)

Special items (1) 33,202



62,057

Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,770



$ 49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net 8,473



(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 54,243



$ 47,427



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Successor Loss on impairment $ 17,596



$ 53,249

PBH intangible amortization 5,644



5,641

Merger-related costs 4,497



4,450

Organizational restructuring costs 13,326



1,547

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



229

Government grants(2) (2,201)



(1,075)

Bankruptcy related costs —



(1,984)

Bargain purchase gain (5,660)



—



$ 33,202



$ 62,057



___________________________

(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Calendar Quarter Results



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019







One Month Ended

October 31, 2019



Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Net loss $ (504,199)





$ (152,543)





$ (656,742)





$ (57,260)

Depreciation and amortization 8,222





11,926





20,148





17,931

Interest expense 79,235





9,674





88,909





13,203

Income tax (benefit) expense (13,889)





11,600





(2,289)





13,447

EBITDA $ (430,631)





$ (119,343)





$ (549,974)





$ (12,679)

Special items (1) 448,062





143,680





591,742





62,057

Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,431





$ 24,337





$ 41,768





$ 49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net (249)





154





(95)





(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions $ 17,182





$ 24,491





$ 41,673





$ 47,427



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019







One Month Ended

October 31, 2019



Two Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Predecessor



Successor



Combined



Successor Loss on impairment $ —





$ —





$ —





$ 53,249

PBH intangible amortization —





10,024





10,024





5,641

Merger-related costs —





318





318





4,450

Organizational restructuring costs 388





23





411





1,547

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —





—





—





229

Government grants(2) —





—





—





(1,075)

Bankruptcy related costs 447,674





—





447,674





(1,984)

Change in fair value of preferred stock

derivative liability —





133,315





133,315





—



$ 448,062





$ 143,680





$ 591,742





$ 62,057



___________________________

(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Pro Forma Q3 FY20 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands).





Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma Net loss

$ (656,742)



$ (811)



$ (657,553)

Depreciation and amortization

20,148



9,337



29,485

Interest expense

88,909



3,517



92,426

Income tax benefit

(2,289)



(1,052)



(3,341)

EBITDA

$ (549,974)



$ 10,991



$ (538,983)

Special items (1)

591,742



3,730



595,472

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,768



$ 14,721



$ 56,489

Gains on asset dispositions, net

(95)



(3,095)



(3,190)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 41,673



$ 11,626



$ 53,299



(1) Special items include the following:





Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma Bankruptcy related costs

$ 447,674



$ —



$ 447,674

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability

133,315



—



133,315

PBH intangible amortization

10,024



214



10,238

Involuntary separation programs

411



—



411

Merger-related costs

318



965



1,283

Loss on impairments

—



2,551



2,551





$ 591,742



$ 3,730



$ 595,472



Pro Forma LTM Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning January 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through December 31, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands).





Old Bristow

Era Group

Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow

Group Inc.

Pro Forma



January 1,

2020 - June

30, 2020

January 1,

2020 - June

11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

July 1, 2020 -

December 31,

2020

LTM

December 31,

2020 Net income (loss)

$ 367,326



$ (25,348)



$ (4,305)



$ (85,252)



$ 252,421

Depreciation and amortization

32,226



17,325



443



36,468



86,462

Interest expense

25,045



6,089



749



26,648



58,531

Income tax (benefit) expense

(14,915)



(3,298)



508



22,025



4,320

EBITDA

$ 409,682



$ (5,232)



$ (2,605)



$ (111)



$ 401,734

Special items (1)

(338,633)



18,168



2,502



95,259



(222,704)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 71,049



$ 12,936



$ (103)



$ 95,148



$ 179,030

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(5,230)



175



5



6,522



1,472

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$ 65,819



$ 13,111



$ (98)



$ 101,670



$ 180,502



(1) Special items include the following:





Old Bristow

Era Group

Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow

Group Inc.

Pro Forma



January 1,

2020 - June

30, 2020

January 1,

2020 - June

11, 2020

June 12 - 30,

2020

July 1, 2020 -

December 31,

2020

LTM

December 31,

2020 Loss on impairments

$ 28,824



$ (182)



$ —



$ 70,845



$ 99,487

Merger-related costs

21,115



17,968



2,317



8,947



50,347

PBH intangible amortization

10,429



382



185



11,285



22,281

Bankruptcy related costs

7,232



—



—



(1,984)



5,248

Organizational restructuring costs

3,216



—



—



14,873



18,089

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

615



—



—



229



844

Government grants(2)

(1,760)



—



—



(3,276)



(5,036)

Bargain purchase gain

(75,433)



—



—



(5,660)



(81,093)

Change in fair value of preferred stock

derivative liability

(332,871)



—



—



—



(332,871)





$ (338,633)



$ 18,168



$ 2,502



$ 95,259



$ (222,704)



___________________________

(2) COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees and other costs paid in relation to the Merger, fresh-start accounting and the Chapter 11 Cases. Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Successor Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,857



$ 25,078

Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 40,475



14,361

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (4,523)



(3,860)

Free Cash Flow $ 77,809



$ 35,579

Plus: Organizational restructuring costs 13,326



1,547

Plus: Merger-related costs 4,026



1,247

Less: Government grants (2,201)



(1,075)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 92,960



$ 37,298

Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") (35,952)



(10,501)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex $ 57,008



$ 26,797



BRISTOW GROUP INC FLEET COUNT (unaudited)



Number of Aircraft











Operating Aircraft















Type

Owned

Aircraft

Leased

Aircraft

Aircraft

Held For Sale

Consolidated

Aircraft

Max Pass.

Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:























S-92A

35



28



—



63



19



11

S-92A U.K. SAR

3



7



—



10



19



6

H225

—



—



2



2



19



10

AW189

6



1



—



7



16



5

AW189 U.K. SAR

11



—



—



11



16



4





55



36



2



93









Medium Helicopters:























AW139

53



7



—



60



12



10

S-76 C+/C++

26



—



—



26



12



13

S-76D

8



—



2



10



12



6

B212

3



—



—



3



12



39





90



7



2



99









Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:























AW109

6



—



—



6



7



14

EC135

10



—



—



10



6



12

BO105

2



—



—



2



4



35





18



—



—



18









Light—Single Engine Helicopters:























AS350

17



—



—



17



4



23

AW119

13



—



—



13



7



14





30



—



—



30



































Total Helicopters

193



43



4



240







12

Fixed wing

7



4



3



14









UAV

—



2



—



2









Total Fleet

200



49



7



256











_____________

(1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of December 31, 2020 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the current quarter.





Percentage

of Current

Quarter

Operating

Revenue



























UAV

Fixed

Wing







Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light

Single Total Europe Caspian

55 %

63



12



—



4



2



—



81

Americas

30 %

23



65



18



26



—



—



132

Africa

9 %

7



20



—



—



—



2



29

Asia Pacific

6 %

—



2



—



—



—



12



14

Total

100 %

93



99



18



30



2



14



256



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301220783.html

