Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 77’604 1.7%  Dollar 0.8000 -0.1%  Öl 65.1 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Amrize143013422Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Glencore12964057Novartis1200526Swatch1225515
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Wachstumshoffnung durch Abnehmmittel-Strategie
Lummis-Gesetz bringt US-Krypto-Regulierung voran: Abstimmung für Januar 2026 geplant
Meta-Platforms-Aktie im Fokus: Kooperation mit Google könnte NVIDIA unter Druck setzen
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Era Group Aktie 55177970 / US11040G1031

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.01.2026 02:56:33

Bristow Group Prices Upsized Private Offering Of $500 Mln Of 6.75% Senior Secured Notes Due 2033

Era Group
40.29 USD 1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% senior secured notes due 2033. Closing of the offering is expected on January 26, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The notes will mature on February 1, 2033 and will be issued at par. They will pay interest semi-annually and be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior secured basis by Bristow's existing material, wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, certain foreign subsidiaries, and future subsidiaries.

The notes will be secured by first-priority liens, subject to limited exceptions, on collateral including certain helicopters and related assets, as well as substantially all other tangible and intangible property of the Company and its subsidiary guarantors. This collateral package will include approximately 119 pledged aircraft.

Bristow said it will irrevocably deposit a portion of the net proceeds with the trustee under the indenture governing its 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, in an amount sufficient to redeem those notes in full on March 1, 2026. The deposit will cover principal, premium, and interest payments up to the redemption date, along with all other sums payable under the indenture. Upon deposit, the 2028 Notes Indenture will be satisfied and discharged in accordance with its terms. Any remaining net proceeds from the new offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Analysen zu Era Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
14.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

RENK Aktie News: RENK verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Bayer ein
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Ulrich Grillo, buy
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Moderna-Aktie zieht an: Kombi-Impfstoff für COVID-19 und Grippe ab 2027 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé-Aktie letztlich in Grün: CEO entschuldigt sich in Videobotschaft für Rückruf von Babynahrung
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Underweight

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:22 GNW-News: Neuer Standort Lommel, Belgien: Aqua free schließt Aufbauphase mit ISO 9001-Zertifizierung erfolgreich ab!
22:58 Trump: Kommen mit Venezuela sehr gut zurecht
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Werte und Banken belasten
22:32 GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland sendet Soldaten - keine Lösung in Grönlandkrise
22:31 Trump: Uns wurde gesagt, dass Tötungen im Iran aufhören
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken belasten
22:15 Ölpreise drehen ins Minus nach Trump-Aussagen zu Iran
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas
21:00 ROUNDUP/Bundeswehr sendet Soldaten nach Grönland: Erkundungsmission