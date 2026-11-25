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25.11.2026 14:49:14
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Topline Data From Phase 3 Sotyktu Trials
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced topline results from two Phase 3 trials - POETYK SLE-1 and POETYK SLE-2 evaluating the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu, also known as deucravacitinib, in adults with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus.
The POETYK SLE-1 trial met the primary endpoint. Also, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Sotyktu achieved a Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Responder Index-4 at Week 52 compared with placebo. However, responses for all other key secondary endpoints were numerically greater for Sotyktu but were not statistically significant.
Meanwhile, the POETYK SLE-2 trial did not meet the primary endpoint due to a higher placebo response, as seen in the SLE-1 trial. However, numerical improvements were observed for Sotyktu compared with placebo across all key secondary endpoints in POETYK SLE-2.
Looking ahead, the company plans to complete a comprehensive evaluation of the SLE clinical trial data, including data from both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, and engage with health authorities.
In addition to this, the company is also evaluating Sotyktu in the ongoing Phase 3 POETYK clinical trial in Sjögren's disease, with results expected in 2027.
In pre-market hours, BMY was trading at $62.65, up 0.99 percent on the NYSE.
Trading Signals: Dormakaba - Sicherheit mal anders
An der Börse dreht sich derzeit vieles um Cybersecurity. Doch auch der Schutz von Gebäuden und der kontrollierte Zugang zur realen Welt gewinnen an Bedeutung. Dormakaba profitiert von diesem Trend und möchte nach Jahren des Umbaus nun stärker wachsen.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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