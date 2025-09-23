Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’382 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’746 1.7%  Bitcoin 89’561 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7926 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
100-Milliarden-Dollar-Investition in OpenAI schiebt NVIDIA-Aktie auf neues Rekordhoch
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Suche...

Veeva System a Aktie 22346723 / US9224751084

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.09.2025 02:45:55

Bristol Myers Squibb Adopts Veeva Vault CRM To Enhance HCP Engagement

Veeva System a
227.71 CHF 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems (VEEV) announced that Bristol Myers Squibb - BMS has selected Veeva Vault CRM to advance its commercial operations and strengthen engagement with healthcare practitioners - HCPs.

Greg Meyers, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at BMS, said that technology is reshaping customer engagement and patient care. He stated that adopting Vault CRM marks the next step in BMS's long-standing partnership with Veeva and will help healthcare practitioners make better-informed decisions about complex, innovative medicines.

Meyers added that integrating AI throughout the customer journey — from delivering information about BMS's portfolio to field force interactions — positions Veeva as a key partner in achieving BMS's mission of delivering life-changing medicines worldwide.

Veeva CEO Peter Gassner expressed gratitude for BMS's trust, emphasizing that Vault CRM with embedded AI agents will enhance HCP engagement and accelerate getting the right treatments to patients.

Vault CRM is part of Veeva's CRM Suite, which provides the technological foundation for commercial execution. The first AI agents for Vault CRM — including Pre-call Agent, Content Agent, Free Text Agent, and Voice Agent — are scheduled for release in December 2025.

VEEV currently trades at $279.2 or 0.51% higher on the NYSE.