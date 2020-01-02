02.01.2020 21:52:00

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Bristol Gate ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. ("Bristol Gate Capital Partners" or the "firm") today announced the final annual 2019 reinvested distributions for the Bristol Gate Exchange-Traded Funds (the "Bristol Gate ETFs").

Bristol Gate Capital Partners (CNW Group/Bristol Gate Capital Partners)

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 received notional distributions representing net investment income and/or realized capital gains within the ETFs for the 2019 taxation year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2019, including tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services (CDS) within the first 60 days of 2020. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial or other advice and should not be relied upon for providing such advice.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions for the Bristol Gate ETFs are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Annual
Reinvested
Capital Gain
Distribution
per unit

Annual
Reinvested
Eligible Canadian
Dividends
Distribution
per unit

Annual
Reinvested
Foreign
Income
Distribution
per unit

Annual
Total
Reinvested
Distribution
per unit

Bristol Gate
Concentrated
Canadian Equity
ETF

BGC

$0.22470

$0.20948

$0.00000

$0.43418

Bristol Gate
Concentrated US
Equity ETF

BGU

$0.28445

$0.00000

$0.05424

$0.33869

Bristol Gate
Concentrated US
Equity ETF (USD
Units)1

BGU.U

 US $0.21936

US $0.00000

US $0.04183

US $0.26119

1Distribution per unit amount is reported in USD for BGU.U converted as at December 31, 2019

 

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus and ETF facts and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For this and more complete information about the ETFs call 416-921-7076 or visit www.bristolgate.com for the prospectus and ETF facts. Copies of the prospectus and ETF facts are also available on www.sedar.com.

About Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners is an independent, employee-owned, Toronto-based investment management company serving individual and institutional clients. The firm uses predictive machine learning in combination with fundamental analysis to identify high quality companies that have the capacity and willingness to significantly increase their dividends in the year ahead. Bristol Gate Capital Partners currently manages $1.25 billion in a US equity strategy and a Canadian equity strategy and manages two ETFs following both strategies. To learn more information, please visit www.bristolgate.com.

SOURCE Bristol Gate Capital Partners

