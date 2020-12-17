SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0798 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’865 0.6%  Bitcoin 18’901 9.7%  Dollar 0.8853 -0.1%  Öl 51.1 0.9% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
17.12.2020 00:25:00

Briotech, Inc. Announces New Distribution Agreement for BrioHOCl® and BrioWHISH™ in Romania as part of its European Expansion

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briotech, Inc. announced a distribution agreement with Intermodeco 2004 SRL, for the country of Romania. Intermodeco will begin distribution of imported Briotech Pure Hypochlorous (HOCl) product and then quickly transition to in-country manufacturing using Briotech's  new BrioWHISH System as part of its global network. Pure Hypochlorous has received Romanian EU Standard Approval for use as a hand disinfectant, a surface disinfectant, and virucide effective against the novel SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19.  

"We are excited to bring Briotech to the Romanian market at this key time. Briotech's Pure Hypochlorous strength and effectiveness that is unique due to its purity, and it will play a critical role during this pandemic, and beyond," said Mihai Bulugea, CEO, Intermodeco. "We will distribute Briotech through retail, e-commerce, and to businesses to help protect their staff and environment from pathogens without harsh chemicals. Our customers are excited to use Briotech's products, as they are made solely from salt and water and do not contain alcohol, bleach, ammonias, or harsh chemicals."

"Our relationship with Intermodeco—and approval in Romania—represent major strides in the process of bringing Pure Hypochlorous to the world. HOCl is made by our white blood cells, and its efficacy in pathogen inactivation and as a healing agent, when synthesized in pure state, has been studied for over 100 years. Our BrioWHISH program will produce millions of gallons per day, or more, on a global basis," said Rick Lockett, CEO of Briotech. "In addition to delivering Pure Hypochlorous to those in need, we will collaborate with Intermodeco to donate a portion of WHISH production capacity to charitable organizations within Romania as part of a global commitment in our WHISH network."

Briotech HOCl is composed of salt, water, and hypochlorous acid, and unlike bleach, quaternary ammonias, alcohol, or pH neutral HOCl, Briotech HOCl boasts a safety profile that makes PPE (personal protective equipment) unnecessary, presents no skin or lung irritation risks, is non-flammable, is food-contact safe, and requires no rinsing or wiping. Briotech's BrioWHISH Systems produce the world's first pure HOCl to be manufactured at scale with zero contaminants or buffers that reduce the efficacy, safety, and stability of competing products

Briotech HOCl is available at www.briotechusa.shop, www.briotech.ro in Romania, and on Amazon.com. For information on Briotech's breakthroughs, BrioWHISH, and charitable work, please visit www.brioglobal.com, or email sales@briotechusa.com to inquire about the company's BrioEarth division that changes lives through work with communities in need.  

No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment for COVID-19 or that its use would directly prevent the contracting of the disease.  

CONTACT: 
Rick Lockett, CEO 
+001-425.488.4300, 261601@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briotech-inc-announces-new-distribution-agreement-for-briohocl-and-briowhish-in-romania-as-part-of-its-european-expansion-301194613.html

SOURCE Briotech, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 367.90
3.17 %
Swiss Re 83.62
3.01 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.60
2.53 %
Roche Hldg G 308.00
1.60 %
Lonza Grp 548.40
1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 233.00
0.26 %
CS Group 11.29
0.18 %
ABB 24.01
0.00 %
Sika 228.90
-0.04 %
Geberit 526.00
-0.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.12.20
Vontobel: Streamingdienste blicken auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr zurück
16.12.20
SMI bleibt in Abwärtsspirale hängen
15.12.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
15.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
Moderna-Aktie leichter: US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Corona-Impfstoff
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Huber+Suhner-Aktie in Rot: Huber + Suhner Ziel von Cyberattacke - Produktion steht still
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EMA-Entscheidung über Zulassung von Impfstoff am 21. Dezember
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Mittwoch in Grün. Die Wall Street bot positive und negative Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes verfolgten zur Wochenmitte eine freundliche Grundtendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit