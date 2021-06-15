SMI 11’924 0.5%  SPI 15’329 0.6%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’780 0.7%  Euro 1.0894 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’154 0.5%  Gold 1’863 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36’023 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8986 -0.2%  Öl 73.1 0.1% 

15.06.2021 11:46:00

Bringing Gamification to DeFi: ApeSwap and Seascape Announce Partnership

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApeSwap and Seascape Network have joined forces to provide gamification services to the blockchain industry via DeFi in their latest partnership.

Seascape Network, a new online platform built around the NFT and DeFi economies, has announced a new partnership with ApeSwap to bring a Decentralized Exchange, Automated Market Maker with Yield Farming and a Staking platform on Binance Smart Chain to the market.

pCWS is Seascape's official bridged Crowns token on Binance Smart Chain, universally used on Seascape's dApps on BSC. GNANA is the governance token of ApeSwap with a host of exclusive perks and usages. Though relatively young, these two projects have already created a great deal of value for users, with tens of thousands of holders between the two coins. 

ApeSwap and Seascape are providing a pCWS-BNB farm with rewards in BANANA, ApeSwap's native token. Users can stake APE-LPs in exchange for BANANA rewards. Similarly, there is a GNANA staking pool in which users can attain CWS APR rewards. Over $200k in CWS and BANANA are available.

To initiate this partnership, the two teams are celebrating with a campaign to reward their users, and a NFT art competition. Users can contribute their art, and 3 winners will split a $750 prize. Winners will have their art turned into NFTs usable on their shared platforms. Stay tuned to the Seascape and ApeSwap social media accounts for further details.

"Our partnership with ApeSwap opens up a lot of possibilities for us," says Seascape CMO Kerel Verwaede. He continued: 

"As the fastest blockchain gaming platform we are looking for solid partners we can work closely with and do a lot with, and Apeswap is exactly that."

This partnership is one of several scheduled for Seascape over the course of summer, as Seascape joins the list of top shelf projects in ApeSwap's #HotDefiSummer. These are early, yet promising days for the Asia-based crypto start-up.

Visit https://apeswap.finance and https://www.seascape.network for more information.

Follow on Twitter: @ape_swap @seascapenetwork

Read up on Medium: https://medium.com/seascape-network

Telegram: @ape_swap @seascapenetwork

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Kerelv Verwaerde (Seascape) / Rafiki (ApeSwap)

Contact Email: kerel0592@163.com / rafiki94@protonmail.com 

Seascape Networks and ApeSwap Finance are the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images

image1.png

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bringing-gamification-to-defi-apeswap-and-seascape-announce-partnership-301312188.html

SOURCE Seascape Network

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:05 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
09:37 Vontobel: derimail - Europa im Fussballfieber: Ausrüster im Fokus
09:25 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
08:13 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
05:59 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – In kleinen Schritten aufwärts / Novartis – Im Widerstandsbereich
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie gefragt: UBS holt Technologie-Manager zurück
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Bitcoin klettert auf über 40'000 US-Dollar
Roche-Medikament Venetoclax wohl in Kombination bei CLL/SLL wirksam - Roche-Aktie stabil
DAX und SMI höher -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Tesla führt Bitcoin erst bei besserer Umweltbilanz erneut als Zahlungsmittel ein - Tesla-Aktie gewinnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit