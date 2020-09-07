Bringing Enhanced Cancer Care to Singapore with Varian's Halcyon System

PALO ALTO, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced that Proton Therapy Pte. Ltd. has placed an order for a Halcyon system, making them the first to bring this innovative treatment platform into Singapore, with the aim of treating the first patient by the end of the year.

Dr. Djeng Shih Kien, chairman, Proton Therapy Pte. Ltd. said: "We are proud to be at the forefront of bringing new technology into Singapore. Radiation therapy has a huge role to play in fighting the ever-growing number of cancer cases in this country and region. By harnessing the technology of Halcyon, we will be able to automate, streamline, and simplify virtually every aspect of treatment. This means we can offer more precise, efficient treatments when compared to conventional machines, while being able to improve patients' comfort by operating in a patient-centric environment."

The Halcyon radiotherapy system can enhance image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT). With its streamlined workflow, Halcyon only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies, a simplicity that also take less in total treatment time. Halcyon is an advanced system that is more comfortable for the patient while delivering ease of use for healthcare providers, accelerated installation timeframes, expedited commissioning, simplified training, and automated treatment.

Kevin Lo, managing director, Southeast Asia, Korea, Hong Kong & Macau Region, Varian Asia Pacific said: "We are delighted to continue our strong partnership with Proton Therapy Pte. Ltd. In addition to the Halcyon system, we are currently installing a Varian ProBeam Compact system at their site in Singapore's international biomedical hub, Biopolis. We believe that, by providing the newest capabilities to healthcare providers, we can help make cancer a chronically managed disease. With both technologies in place, we are well on our way to seeing our vision of living in a world without fear of cancer, become a reality."

The Halcyon system is suited to handle the majority of cancer patients, offering advanced treatments for some of Singapore's most common cancers, including prostate and breast cancer.1

Proton Therapy Pte. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Pte. Ltd.

