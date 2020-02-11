11.02.2020 03:30:00

Bring Public Sector Job Candidate Screening Into the 21st Century With IPMA-HR Online Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for the launch of new hiring and promotional tests for government customer service providers, wastewater facility operators and managers, and fire marshals, the International Public Management Association for Human Resources rolled out expanded online test administration services and live remote proctoring.

Online test administration (https://on.ipma-hr.org/lzg) cuts down on paperwork, eliminates all mailing, permits secure testing from virtually anywhere and reduces the wait for candidates' scores to as little as one business day. Further simplifying and streamlining the testing process, live remote proctoring (https://on.ipma-hr.org/u92) eases administrative burdens on agencies and departments of all sizes while also accommodating the schedules and preferences of test-takers. Count on IPMA-HR to provide a secure testing environment and test-taker identity verification at any time and any place that a job applicant or promotion candidate has access to a computer with high-speed internet service.

IPMA-HR offers the widest array of thoroughly verified tests for hiring and promoting public sector workers at the local, state and federal levels. We have now made using these invaluable assessment tools easier and more cost-effective than ever.

Visit our Assessment Services webpage at http://www.ipma-hr.org/assessment-services to find the tests and test prep materials that best meet your needs. We also offer our Passpoint Guide (https://on.ipma-hr.org/passpoint) to assist managers in interpreting and using test results.

Currently, off-the-shelf tests are available for police, fire, emergency communications, corrections, administrative support, customer service and public works. Several incorporate practical exercises designed to gauge candidates' performance in likely job situations. Plus, our Customized Test Service allows police and fire departments to create personalized promotional tests for the rank of captain and above.

About IPMA-HR: The International Public Management Association for Human Resources is the leading public sector human resource organization in the world. We represent the interests of human resource professionals at all levels and strive to promote excellence in HR management. Since 1906, IPMA-HR has been a resource for comprehensive and timely HR industry news, jobs, policies, resources, education, professional development opportunities and tools for assessing job applicants and candidates for promotion.

 

SOURCE IPMA-HR

