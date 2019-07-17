+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 14:06:00

Bring Fear Free Home for Your Pets ⁠-- for Free!

DENVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Fear Free veterinary care, training, and more have grown in popularity and impact, pet owners might be wondering how they can become part of the movement. The answer is FearFreeHappyHomes.com, and now becoming a member won't cost them a penny.

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 50,000 veterinary and pet professionals on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individual professionals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified®.  

FearFreeHappyHomes.com, a companion website for pet owners, was launched in 2017. Featuring articles, courses, and other content created by board certified veterinary behaviorists and other top pet care experts, its focus is helping pet owners prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress for their pets at home and in their daily activities. While basic membership was free, most of the courses and other educational resources were only available to those who paid for higher membership tiers. Now, all benefits are available at no cost for all members.

"Making Fear Free Happy Homes resources free to pet owners will offer better access to the program," said veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free.  "As veterinarians or pet professionals we might see pets a few times a year, but their pet parents see them every day. Sharing simple, science-based approaches to helping pets have happier lives is core to our mission, and this change will remove barriers and ease stress for both pets and their humans."

When pet parents sign up at www.fearfreehappyhomes.com, they'll have immediate access to a library of short animated videos covering everything from how to have a Fear Free vet visit to dealing with serious noise aversion or separation anxiety.

Other benefits include:

  • Access to the Fear Free online directory to locate Fear Free veterinary and pet professionals
  • Articles, tips, tricks, and other resources, all reviewed by board-certified veterinary behaviorists or technicians
  • Handouts to make their next veterinary visit Fear Free
  • Discounts and deals on pet products and services

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bring-fear-free-home-for-your-pets--for-free-300886180.html

SOURCE Fear Free

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:48
Trump sorgt für neue Unsicherheit: Ölpreise geben nach, Gold fällt und Silber steigt
09:56
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
09:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bullen versuchen es erneut / Swisscom – Geben sich die Bullen geschlagen?
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
SMI im Plus -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
DKSH-Aktie fällt nach Mainfirst-Verkaufsempfehlung auf Mehrjahrestief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX hält inne. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB