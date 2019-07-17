DENVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Fear Free veterinary care, training, and more have grown in popularity and impact, pet owners might be wondering how they can become part of the movement. The answer is FearFreeHappyHomes.com, and now becoming a member won't cost them a penny.

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 50,000 veterinary and pet professionals on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individual professionals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified®.

FearFreeHappyHomes.com, a companion website for pet owners, was launched in 2017. Featuring articles, courses, and other content created by board certified veterinary behaviorists and other top pet care experts, its focus is helping pet owners prevent and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress for their pets at home and in their daily activities. While basic membership was free, most of the courses and other educational resources were only available to those who paid for higher membership tiers. Now, all benefits are available at no cost for all members.

"Making Fear Free Happy Homes resources free to pet owners will offer better access to the program," said veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free. "As veterinarians or pet professionals we might see pets a few times a year, but their pet parents see them every day. Sharing simple, science-based approaches to helping pets have happier lives is core to our mission, and this change will remove barriers and ease stress for both pets and their humans."

When pet parents sign up at www.fearfreehappyhomes.com, they'll have immediate access to a library of short animated videos covering everything from how to have a Fear Free vet visit to dealing with serious noise aversion or separation anxiety.

Other benefits include:

Access to the Fear Free online directory to locate Fear Free veterinary and pet professionals

Articles, tips, tricks, and other resources, all reviewed by board-certified veterinary behaviorists or technicians

Handouts to make their next veterinary visit Fear Free

Discounts and deals on pet products and services

