BrightView to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("the Company” or "BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference. The event will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. It will take place in New York City on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The expected attendees from BrightView are Andrew Masterman (President and CEO), John Feenan (Executive Vice President and CFO) and Daniel Schleiniger (Vice President, Investor Relations).

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

