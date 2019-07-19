+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2019 22:15:00

BrightView to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) ("the Company” or "BrightView”), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference. The event will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. It will take place in New York City on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The expected attendees from BrightView are Andrew Masterman (President and CEO), John Feenan (Executive Vice President and CFO) and Daniel Schleiniger (Vice President, Investor Relations).

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130580 59.00 % 8.50 %

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu BrightView Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BrightView Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

23.07.18 BrightView Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
23.07.18 BrightView Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.11.17 BrightView Hold Needham & Company, LLC
28.11.17 BrightView Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:12
Die Musik spielt bei Gold und Silber
10:27
Dividenden - Der Rendite auf die Sprünge helfen
10:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes auf Peugeot
08:40
SMI weiter beeindruckend stark
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BrightView Holdings Inc Registered Shs 17.80 -0.34% BrightView Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung schieben Microsoft-Aktie an
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Novartis-Aktien zeigen auch auf Rekordhoch noch keine Ermüdungserscheinungen
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen
Sicherheitslücke: Bug bei der Apple Watch macht Belauschen über iPhones möglich
Morgan Stanley: Dieses neue Geschäft von Amazon stellt eine "100 Milliarden-Dollar-Chance" dar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Minus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende ins Negative. An der deutschen Börse ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB