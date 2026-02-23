Brighthouse Financial Aktie 37394622 / US10922N1037
23.02.2026 22:43:41
Brighthouse Financial Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $112 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $10.79 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Brighthouse Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $3.70 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 40.0% to $1.68 billion from $1.20 billion last year.
Brighthouse Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $112 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $10.79 last year. -Revenue: $1.68 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.
