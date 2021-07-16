BrightFarms Announces Voluntary Recall of Packaged Salad Greens Sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana

Rochelle, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois : Mariano's Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till , Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco

Mariano's Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), , Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, Jewel-Osco Wisconsin : Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych's, Walmart (select stores)

Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych's, Walmart (select stores) Iowa : Walmart (select stores)

Walmart (select stores) Indiana : Strack Van Till

Additional retailers may be affected.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with "best by" dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens TM (3 oz. package)

(3 oz. package) BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)

(4 oz. Package) BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

(4 oz. and 8 oz. package) BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

PRODUCT NAME PACKAGES UPC BrightFarms NutrigreensTM 3 oz. package 5706200458 BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM 4 oz. package 5706200484 BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® 4 oz. package 5706200486 BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM



4 oz. package

8 oz. package 5706200452

5706200491 BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach 4 oz. package 5706200440 BrightFarms Spring Crunch 4 oz. package



5706200470 BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM 4 oz. package 5706200470 BrightFarms Spring Mix 4 oz. package

8 oz. package 5706200441

5706200451 BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® 4 oz. package

8 oz. package



5706200460



5706200485

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company's Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

BrightFarms is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after being notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.



BrightFarms is committed to providing wholesome products, and the health and safety of consumers is the company's number one priority. In addition to today's voluntary recall, the company has already begun taking steps to enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols, including testing all products produced in its Rochelle facility for exposure to Salmonella prior to distribution.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 8am – 11pm EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

