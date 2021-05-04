SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
Brighten your outdoor space with petunias and pansies this spring

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gardening is the perfect way to revitalise your home, enhance your mood and safely spend time outdoors with your family. Sun-loving Wave® Petunias and Cool Wave® Pansies are two great choices for adding high-impact, low maintenance flowers throughout your favourite outdoor spaces, from large yards to balcony gardens. With a few creative ideas and easy suggestions, you'll help your plants thrive so you can enjoy stunning colour month after month.

Whether you're a new or advanced gardener, use these tips for planting long-lasting Wave® Petunias and Cool Wave® Pansies in both traditional and unique ways:

Enjoy flowers up, down and all around

Pansies and petunias are two timeless plants that are available in an array of fun colours so you can add visual interest throughout your sunny outdoor spaces. Get creative by making your own flower-filled hanging baskets or create interesting designs and patterns in flower beds. You can even add vertical appeal to spaces by up-cycling a hanging shoe organizer, filling each pouch halfway with soil and adding Wave® Petunias. With their dramatic spread, exceptionally long bloom time and weather resistance,  Wave® Petunias brighten up gardens, patios and balconies with bold colour — and they're virtually care-free.

Use heartier plants for early spring gardening

As days grow longer and the weather becomes milder, you're ready to dig into the dirt. However, since spring can be unpredictable, you want to make sure your flowers can handle the cooler temperatures. Not only do Cool Wave® Pansies withstand the cooler temperatures, but they're also easy to grow and maintain, making them a great choice for beginner and seasoned gardeners alike. Available in many colours including raspberry, white and bicolour options, you can get creative with flowers as soon as the seasons change. Plant these in early spring and enjoy the cheery feel they add to any garden for months to come.

Colourful fun beyond the garden

In addition to beautifying your outdoor spaces, Cool Wave® Pansies are a simple way to enhance any DIY project. These elegant flowers make a stunning edible garnish for charcuterie boards, fruit platters, salads or cocktails. Want to elevate ice cubes? Add colourful pansies to the tray before freezing. You can also press pansies to dry for use in arts and crafts, such as creating beautiful bookmarks, colourful cardstock or a one-of-a-kind phone case.

Brighten baskets with on-trend yellow blooms

A warm yellow colour called "Illuminating" is a 2021 Pantone Color of the Year, a tone that conveys joy and hopefulness. Taking inspiration from this on-trend shade, you can add a dash of inspiration to your garden with Easy Wave® Yellow. These petunias add sunny bursts of colour to flower baskets or window boxes. Additionally, these fast-growing plants bloom freely all season without much maintenance. You can enjoy these happy yellow flowers as seasons turn because they tolerate both heat and cooler conditions well.

Be bold in flower beds with mixed colours

When summer hits, you'll want to enjoy bursts of rich colour when you entertain outdoors. That's why there's no better option than the vivid hues in the Easy Wave® Beachcomber Mixture. Inspired by the colours of the coast, this petunia mix features pinks, purples and blues that dazzle in any outdoor space, but are particularly pleasing in flower beds. To enjoy the blooms as long as possible, occasionally cut back the spent petals to rejuvenate the plants for fresh, new growth.

Gardening is a low-stress healthy hobby for people of all ages. It's a wonderful escape when done solo or makes for great quality time spent together as a family. Use these ideas to guide you in your gardening activities and reap the benefits of long-lasting petunia and pansy blooms. For additional inspiration and friendly advice, visit www.wavegardening.com.

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

