Brightcove Publishes Over-the-Top (OTT) TV Research with Insights on Adoption, Payment and Advertising Preferences in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today published its annual OTT TV market study for Asia, Asia OTT Research Report 2019 , conducted with research partner YouGov , a global public opinion and data company.

The study polled 9,000 participants across nine countries in Asia, including 1,000 consumers in Thailand. The survey was designed to uncover insights into consumer preferences around OTT services, including subscription tiers and motivators driving subscriptions; how much consumers are willing to pay; their tolerance to advertising and ad-supported subscriptions; and openness to a shoppable TV experience post-programming. The report is co-sponsored by Evergent , a leading provider of cloud-based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers; and SpotX , a leading global video advertising and monetisation platform.

Key findings for Thailand include:

40% of respondents said they might be open to a reduced monthly subscription package that serves ads-depending on the price, whereas 38% said they would definitely sign up, representing a potential market size of 78% of respondents polled favouring this option.

of respondents said they might be open to a reduced monthly subscription package that serves ads-depending on the price, whereas said they would definitely sign up, representing a potential market size of of respondents polled favouring this option. 59% of 'Lapsed' respondents are planning to sign-up for OTT services again in the future.

of 'Lapsed' respondents are planning to sign-up for OTT services again in the future. The top three reasons for subscribing to multiple OTT services were: to satisfy the content needs for their family ( 45%) , free trials and promotions (44%), and less expensive than payTV (34%) .

, free trials and promotions and less expensive than payTV . Thinking about the future, 26% of respondents in Thailand want to pay nothing and watch ads as a trade off to consuming content, 25% elected to pay a lower fee and see limited ads, and 17% stated they are willing to pay a higher fee to not see ads.

of respondents in want to pay nothing and watch ads as a trade off to consuming content, elected to pay a lower fee and see limited ads, and stated they are willing to pay a higher fee to not see ads. When asked how much respondents would be willing to pay for OTT services, 33% stated less than USD $1 per month, 25% would pay USD $1 - $4 per month, and 38% would pay somewhere between USD $5 - $20 per month.

stated less than per month, would pay per month, and would pay somewhere between per month. 25% of respondents in Thailand found one ad as an acceptable advertising load per ad break and 18% were open to two ads per break.

of respondents in found as an acceptable advertising load per ad break and were open to two ads per break. Access on mobile (42%) , offline downloads (38%), and access on Apple TV, Android TV or Smart TV apps (37%) were the top three OTT service features most wanted by respondents in Thailand .

, offline downloads and access on Apple TV, Android TV or Smart TV apps were the top three OTT service features most wanted by respondents in . When asked if respondents would be open to purchasing product as seen on TV, 72% of respondents were receptive to the idea of shoppable TV.

Greg Armshaw, Head of Sales, Asia, at Brightcove said, "Our research indicates that Thais more overwhelmed by the number of OTT choices than other South East Asia markets, however only 17% of respondents stated that there is not enough TV content online. Which indicates that an OTT service provider should aim to satisfy a large enough user base in order to be profitable. Profitability in OTT is driven by targeting the most valuable customer segments, offering high quality content, at a low price and frictionless user experience. Brightcove works with some of the world's leading media companies to enable their OTT business, and we can help customers at all levels of the investment spectrum to build profitable businesses in OTT video."

For more region-specific data, check out Brightcove's South East Asia OTT Market Snapshot . The full report can be downloaded at www.brightcove.com/ottasia2019 .

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company's founding in 2004, Brightcove's award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com .

About YouGov

YouGov is an international data and analytics group, offering opinion data derived from its highly participative panel of 6 million people worldwide. YouGov combines this continuous stream of data with its deep research expertise and broad industry experience into a systematic research and marketing platform. With 34 offices in 22 countries and panel members in 38 countries, YouGov has one of the world's top ten international market research networks. For further information visit https://ap.yougov.com .

SOURCE Brightcove