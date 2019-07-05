Brightcove Publishes Over-the-Top (OTT) TV Research with Insights on Adoption, Payment, and Advertising Preferences in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today published its annual OTT TV market study for Asia, The 2019 Asia OTT Research Report , conducted with research partner YouGov , a global public opinion and data company.

The study polled 9,000 participants across nine countries in Asia, including 1,000 consumers in Taiwan. The survey was designed to uncover insights into consumer preferences around OTT services, including subscription tiers and motivators driving subscriptions; how much consumers are willing to pay; their tolerance to advertising and ad-supported subscriptions; and openness to a shoppable TV experience post-programming. The report is co-sponsored by Evergent , a leading provider of cloud-based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers; and SpotX , a leading global video advertising and monetisation platform.

Key findings for Taiwan include:

52% of respondents said they might be open to a hybrid model, where a reduced monthly subscription package also serves ads -- depending on the price, whereas 24% said they would definitely sign up, representing a potential market size of 76% of respondents polled favouring this option.

The primary reasons for subscribing to multiple OTT services were: free trials and promotions (54%), desire for more content options (43%), and respondents seeking niche or special interest content (35%).

Thinking about the future, 38% of respondents in Taiwan want to pay nothing and watch ads as a trade-off to consuming content, 16% elected to pay a lower fee and see limited ads, and 13% stated they have no preference either way.

When asked how much respondents would be willing to pay for OTT services, 35% stated less than USD $1 per month, 24% would pay USD$1 - $4 per month, and 19% would pay USD$5 - $9 per month.

38% of respondents in Taiwan found one ad as an acceptable advertising load per ad break, and 17% were open to two ads per break.

Access on mobile (43%), offline download (41%), and access on Apple TV, Android TV or Smart TV apps (33%) were the top three OTT service features most wanted by respondents in Taiwan.

When asked if respondents would be open to purchasing product as seen on TV, 68% of respondents were receptive to the idea of shoppable TV.

Greg Armshaw, Head of Sales, Asia, at Brightcove said, "Our research indicates that consumers in Taiwan are experimenting with OTT services by subscribing to multiple services at the same time due to affordable price points. Often, consumers may subscribe to an OTT service just to watch one particular show and cancel the subscription when it's over. This is where OTT service providers in Taiwan need to formulate customer acquisition and retention campaigns that target three kinds of customers: current, lapsed, and never users. At Brightcove, our in-region presence means that we have the local market insights and ability to share best practises to enable media organizations of all sizes to succeed with their OTT services."

The full report can be downloaded at www.brightcove.com/ottasia2019

