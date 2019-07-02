Brightcove Publishes Over-the-Top (OTT) TV Research with Insights on Adoption, Payment, and Advertising Preferences in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today published its annual OTT TV market study for Asia, The 2019 Asia OTT Research Report , conducted with research partner YouGov , a global public opinion and data company.

The study polled 9,000 participants across nine countries in Asia, including 1,000 consumers in Malaysia. The survey was designed to uncover insights into consumer preferences around OTT services, including subscription tiers and motivators driving subscriptions; how much consumers are willing to pay; their tolerance to advertising and ad-supported subscriptions; and openness to a shoppable TV experience post-programming. The report is co-sponsored by Evergent , a leading provider of cloud-based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers; and SpotX , a leading global video advertising and monetisation platform.

Key findings for Malaysia include:

49% of respondents said they might be open to a reduced monthly subscription package that serves ads -- depending on the price, whereas 28% said they would definitely sign up, representing a potential market size of 77% of respondents polled favouring this option.

Greg Armshaw, Head of Sales, Asia at Brightcove, said, "The main competition for Malaysian OTT service providers is from free online streaming services. The fact that the subscription cost of the average OTT platform in Malaysia is the same cost as a pirated DVD is an opportunity for content providers. OTT companies can edge out free online streaming services by offering highly rated programs on their OTT services first, enabling frictionless user sign-up experiences, and offering advanced mobile TV viewing experiences. Brightcove can help OTT companies to launch a robust OTT strategy and regain market share from content pirates."

For more region-specific data, check out Brightcove's South East Asia OTT Market Snapshot . The full report can be downloaded at www.brightcove.com/ottasia2019 .

