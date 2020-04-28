+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 12:10:00

Bright Scholar to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2020

FOSHAN, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it would hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at No.1, Country Garden Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong 528300, The People's Republic of China on June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). The proposal to be submitted for shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting is the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020. The Board has fixed May 21, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, dedicated to providing quality international education to global students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of February 29, 2020, Bright Scholar operated 80 schools across ten provinces in China and eight schools overseas, covering the breadth of K-12 academic needs of its students. In the six months ended February 29, 2020, Bright Scholar had an average of 51,879 students enrolled at its schools.

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-to-hold-2020-annual-general-meeting-on-june-24-2020-301048229.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.02
5.79 %
ABB 18.26
5.15 %
CS Group 8.44
4.25 %
Zurich Insur Gr 307.90
3.39 %
LafargeHolcim 38.80
3.19 %
Givaudan 3’266.00
0.31 %
Nestle 104.30
0.10 %
Sika 162.30
-0.03 %
Alcon 52.50
-0.04 %
Lonza Grp 428.40
-0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:47
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
08:40
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
06:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Toppbildung? / Nestlé – Neuer Aufwärtstrend?
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Wirecard-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX ziehen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den US-Börsen ging es nach dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB