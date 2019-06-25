25.06.2019 12:18:00

Bright Scholar Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

FOSHAN, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) (the "Company," "Bright Scholar," "we" or "our"), the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*, today announced that it held its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on June 25, 2019. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved by ordinary resolution to re-elect Mr. Ronald J. Packard as an independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and a member of the audit committee of the Board.

____________  

*

In terms of student enrollment as of August 31, 2018, according to an industry report commissioned by Bright Scholar and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2018.

 

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*. The Company is dedicated to providing quality international education to Chinese students and equipping them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education overseas. Bright Scholar also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China. As of February 28, 2019, Bright Scholar operated 69 schools covering the breadth of K-12academic needs of its students across nine provinces in China and one overseas school. In the first six months of the 2019 school year ended February 28, 2019, Bright Scholar had an average of 42,035 students enrolled at its schools.

____________  

*

IR Contact:
GCM Strategic Communications
Email: BEDU.IR@gcm.international

Media Contact:
Email: media@brightscholar.com
Phone: +86-757-6683-2507

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-announces-results-of-2019-annual-general-meeting-300874182.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

