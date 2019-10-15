Bright Pattern to Sponsor and Present at SOCAP's 2019 Re-Imagine Customer Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, today announces its sponsorship of SOCAP's 2019 Re-Imagine Customer Care Conference in Tucson, Arizona, from October 20 to 23, 2019. At the event, Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern, will present keys for creating and measuring great omnichannel customer journeys. In this solution showcase, Hunting will discuss the importance of omnichannel, the keys for getting started, and omnichannel use cases for companies interested in transitioning to effortless, seamless customer conversations across channels like voice, chat, SMS, messengers and bots, email, and more.

The session will take place at the conference on Monday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. The session will include information from the recent e-book, 5 Keys: Effortless Personal Omnichannel Customer Experience, authored by Hunting.

"SOCAP brings together a dynamic community of customer experience leaders, who believe that companies must provide exceptional experiences in order to survive in today's competitive, consumer-driven world," Hunting commented. "Bright Pattern is excited to be a part of this customer experience revolution and is happy to be partnering with SOCAP to showcase some of the most customer-centric, easy-to-use, and innovative contact center technology, provided by Bright Pattern."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

Bright Pattern will be exhibiting at booth 11 and providing free demonstrations of our award-winning omnichannel cloud contact center platform. If you would like to see an in-booth demonstration, email marketing@brightpattern.com.

About SOCAP

Founded in 1973, SOCAP International represents a dynamic, collaborative community of best-in-class customer care experts across all industries. These vice presidents, directors, managers and specialists, along with hundreds of solution providers, come from some of the world's most recognized Fortune 1000 companies as well as emerging and leading start-up companies. SOCAP is a member-driven association committed to advancing customer care and engagement at all levels of business.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, bot-enabled chat, email, video, and messengers. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

For more information, press only:

Shelby Bozekowski

Marketing Manager

Bright Pattern

shelby.bozekowski@brightpattern.com

+1 720-209-2818

