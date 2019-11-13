Bright Pattern Recognized for Highest ROI and Fastest Time to Deploy of All CCaaS Providers

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software, announces inclusion in G2 Crowd's CCaaS Report with Best ROI, ROI payback time, and time to implement

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bright Pattern announces recent recognition by the world's leading business solutions review platform for having the highest ROI among all CCaaS vendors including Five9, NICE inContact, Genesys, Aspect, Avaya and other top vendors in the Fall 2019 CCaaS Report. In addition to the best ROI, Bright Pattern also outranked top cloud contact center vendors for overall customer satisfaction, ease of use, time to implement, ease of doing business, and quality of support.

The best ROI is awarded to the company with the best average ROI payback time and best average time to implement as reported by actual customers. Bright Pattern earned the award by leading in both categories and providing the best payback period to its current customers among all vendors in the report.

With an estimated ROI payback period of only 7.50 months, Bright Pattern helps customers earn back their investment in less than half the industry average payback time of 17.48 months. Bright Pattern had an ROI payback period two times better than Talkdesk, NICE inContact and Genesys PureCloud (Talkdesk with 14.35 months, NICE inContact with 15.69 months, and Genesys PureCloud with 20.68 months).

Bright Pattern also delivered an exemplary performance in the Fall report thanks to its ease of use and quick set up time. With a go-live implementation of 1.6 months (on average), Bright Pattern's speed of implementation is nearly half the average onboarding time for the CCaaS industry.

"Best decision you will ever make with much better ROI than the other cloud contact center providers," said Keith Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer at 80024Support. "One of the easiest systems to use I have encountered in 25 years of call center experience. The technology is amazing, and the customer service even better!"

Bright Pattern has received a series of awards and accolades highlighting its mature product offering, powerful corporate strategy, and success in implementation. Bright Pattern is a leader in delivering a powerful, yet easy-to-use cloud contact center offering for any industry, anywhere worldwide, within any company size or structure. This recognition compliments our other achievements. Below we are highlighting a few:

Number one omnichannel provider and best vendor for reliability, scalability, administration and monitoring, platform functionality, and security in the Ovum Market Report.

Leader in the 2019 FrontRunners Quadrant for Call Center Software, scoring above market leaders including Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, Five9, Aspect, and RingCentral.

Leader in the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Contact Center Buyers Guide for true omnichannel capabilities, low license cost, and reduced time to implement.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, and messengers, with bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

