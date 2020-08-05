05.08.2020 20:13:00

Bright Path Laboratories selects TrackWise Digital QMS and Quartic.ai to Integrate Quality Management and Manufacturing Operations

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Systems, provider of industry-leading Quality Management System (QMS) platforms TrackWise® and TrackWise Digital®, announced today that Bright Path Laboratories, Inc., a leader in continuous-flow reactor technology, has selected TrackWise Digital as their QMS of the future. Bright Path Labs will implement TrackWise Digital's platform for end-to-end quality management, document management and training management.

Sparta Systems (PRNewsfoto/Sparta Systems)

Bright Path Labs will also leverage the strategic partnership between Sparta and Quartic, and the combined capabilities of TrackWise Digital and the Quartic AI and IoT Platform to gain tighter data integration between manufacturing operations and quality management. Sparta Systems, Quartic.ai and Bright Path Labs share a vision of connecting real-time manufacturing data and quality decisions. Through the Sparta-Quartic partnership, solutions for product review by exception, real-time deviation identification, and other quality system improvements are being developed for Bright Path Labs and the broader life sciences industry.

The Bright Path Labs team have created the Spinning Tube-in-Tube (STT®) continuous-flow reactor to be the smallest footprint and highest throughput fast-flow synthesis platform in the industry. Unlike traditional batch manufacturing techniques used in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, BPL's scalable continuous manufacturing technology is designed to allow for clinical to commercial production of APIs at scale and at a lower cost.

"We can deploy our AI-QMS-enabled continuous flow reactors wherever they are needed with built-in confidence of high quality, an approach that won us praise from the FDA Emerging Technology Team. In addition to our core mission of making rare, orphan, and children's medicines, we have also been able to pivot and respond at-scale to help address the wide-spread drug shortages created by the Covid-19 crisis," said Tony Quinones, CEO of Bright Path Labs.

"The pioneering technology that Bright Path has developed to solve rare and orphan drug access problems is so critically needed," said Dana Jones, CEO of Sparta Systems. "Sparta is proud to play a role in helping customers like Bright Path further their mission of making these medicines available while optimizing quality and patient safety. As the first in the industry to introduce purpose-built AI capabilities for quality management, Sparta's partnership with Quartic provides closer connections between the shop floor and quality teams to help our customers make faster, real-time decisions and support innovations in continuous manufacturing."

"Innovative companies like Bright Path Laboratories are entering the pharma industry with AI/ML at the forefront of their technology and business models. Together with Sparta, we are able to go to the next level by creating AI-enabled continuous manufacturing that will also be integrated into the QMS," said Quartic.ai's CEO, Rajiv Anand.

About Bright Path Labs
Bright Path Labs is a pharmaceutical innovation company focused on reducing drug development cycle times and direct scaling of manufacturing processes for drug substance commercialization. The company deploys its cutting-edge, proprietary continuous-flow reactor technology for chemical synthetic route optimization using green chemistry and then offers development, clinical, and high throughput commercial production applications augmented with advanced closed-loop control for continual process verification.

For more information, visit https://brightpathlabs.com/.

About Sparta Systems
Sparta Systems is the provider of industry-leading Quality Management System (QMS) platforms TrackWise® and TrackWise Digital®. Our expert solutions enable manufacturers to speed quality and compliance, lower risk, increase efficiency, and protect consumers while seamlessly collaborating with suppliers and distributors. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton, NJ, with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations in more than 30 countries. For over 25 years, companies in life sciences, consumer products, and discrete manufacturing have relied on Sparta solutions to assure the quality of medical products and safety of patients and users.

For more information about Sparta Systems' QMS solutions visit www.spartasystems.com or schedule a demo.

Media Contact:
Caryn Solly
(609) 807-5100
pr@spartasystems.com

About Quartic.ai
Quartic.ai is a technology company based in Toronto, Ontario, and San Jose, California with a development center in Bengaluru, India. Quartic.ai provides AI enabled solutions specific for life sciences industry to enable pipeline acceleration, tech transfer, Qbd (Quality by Design), CPV (Continued Process Verification), RTR (Real-time-release) and continuous manufacturing. Its flagship product, the Quartic Platform, accelerates the adoption of Industry 4.0 for process manufacturing practitioners to develop and deploy their own AI and IIoT-based solutions. The Quartic Platform was recognized with the 2019 Pharma Innovation Award for Pharma 4.0.

For more information, contact Quartic.ai at 1-866-QUARTIC or visit http://www.Quartic.ai. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-path-laboratories-selects-trackwise-digital-qms-and-quarticai-to-integrate-quality-management-and-manufacturing-operations-301106909.html

SOURCE Sparta Systems

