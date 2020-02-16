Bright Now!® Dental in Kennewick, WA to Host a Free Dental Clinic

KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Partnership with the Smiles for Everyone Foundation, Bright Now!® Dental will provide free dental services at its Kennewick, WA office.

A limited number of appointments are available, but there is plenty of room for walk-ins if individuals are unable to schedule beforehand. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (509)-820-4302.

Who: Bright Now! Dental

Where: 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd Suite A105, Kennewick, WA 99336

When: Saturday, March 28th, from 8:30am to 2:00pm.

Dental services provided include same-day procedures such as exams and x-rays, fillings, cleanings and extractions. To be eligible to receive care, individuals must be low-income or underinsured.

About Bright Now!® Dental

Bright Now! ® Dental provides general dentistry, children's dentistry and, in select locations, specialty care services such as orthodontics, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics at over 150 offices across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Bright Now! Dental's Kennewick office is operated by Nurani, P.C. (the "Group"). The Group is affiliated with Smile Brands Inc., one of the largest providers of business support services to dental groups in the United States. Smile Brands Inc. provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term service agreements with affiliated dental groups, so dentists can spend more time caring for their patients and less time on the administrative, marketing and financial aspects of operating a dental practice. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit http://www.smilebrands.com.

About the Smiles For Everyone Foundation

The Smiles for Everyone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of delivering smiles for everyone by providing free dental care for those in need, both at home in the U.S. and around the world. Since 2011, the Smiles for Everyone Foundation has delivered over 26,000 smiles and over $19 million in donated dentistry. The foundation currently supports programs which provide free dental care to those in need in Cambodia, Ghana, Laos, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Thailand, and the United States. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.smilesforeveryone.org.

Contacts:

Bright Now!® Dental

Jody Martin

PR@smilebrands.com

714.427.1299

Smiles for Everyone Foundation

Crystal Strait

crystal.strait@smilesforeveryone.org

714.824.5037



SOURCE Bright Now!® Dental