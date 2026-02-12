Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’530 -0.1%  SPI 18’674 -0.1%  Dow 49’452 -1.3%  DAX 24’853 0.0%  Euro 0.9132 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’011 -0.4%  Gold 4’922 -3.2%  Bitcoin 50’539 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7695 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Kühne + Nagel International2523886Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BYD zieht im globalen Absatzranking an Ford vorbei - doch die Aktienkurse sprechen eine andere Sprache
Palantir-Aktie fällt dennoch deutlich: Verteidigungspräsenz gestärkt durch Front-Einsatz-Freigabe
Pinterest-Aktie dennoch tiefrot - Analystenerwartungen weitgehend erfüllt
Rivian-Aktie reagiert mit Kurssprung auf besser als erwartete Erlöse
Software-Aktien im Fokus: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial bei ServiceNow, Shopify & Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Aktie 19920287 / US1091941005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.02.2026 22:45:58

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc Q4 Income Drops

Bright Horizons Family Solutions
81.66 USD 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $21.74 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $29.12 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc reported adjusted earnings of $65.10 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $733.69 million from $674.14 million last year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.74 Mln. vs. $29.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $733.69 Mln vs. $674.14 Mln last year.

2026 Outlook : Revenue = $3.075 - $3.125 billion Adjusted earnings per common share = $4.90 to $5.10.