Brigada Group has acclaimed "Asia's Leading SMEs" in ACES Awards 2019

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Filipino media company has been acclaimed "Asia's Leading SMEs" in the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2019 organized by the MORS Group.

Brigada Group, the first Filipino company to win such award shares the limelight with Singapore-based Cyclect Group, a services provider for marine and land industries.

Brigada president and chief executive officer, Elmer V. Catulpos, received the recognition during awards ceremonies held at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept 20.

The Asia's Leading SMEs Award recognizes outstanding small & medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia with focus on growth and resilience. The winning SMEs have a sustainable business model, strong customer base, innovative product offering, growing revenue and profits, and the flexibility to respond to rapid changes in the industry and customer demand.

Brigada, with a literal rags-to-riches story, started in 2005 and has grown tremendously and is now considered the largest marketing media company in the Philippines. The company is a conglomeration of businesses engaged in pharmacy, distribution of pharmaceuticals, food supplements and household products, cosmetics, security services, and garden resort management.

In winning at ACES, Brigada founder, Mr. Catulpos, said the award is a testament to Brigada's vision of becoming a leading service oriented enterprise with localized approach, enriching life experience of the public to the best.

"In our business, it's not what we want but what the people want. We know your purpose and understand it as we steer our way to achieving our goals and dreams," said Catulpos.

Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of the MORS Group that runs the ACES Awards, noted, "Brigada's ability to innovate and adapt to the continuously changing market demands and to contribute to Asia's economy in a sustainable way."

"I trust your achievement will inspire other SMEs to strive for excellence and to embody sound characteristics of an SME like yours," he said in a communique to Brigada.

The ACES awards values and recognizes services and achievements of businesses, both large and small, national and international, for their esteemed contributions to their communities and the world.

ACES Awards is organized by the MORS Group, a leading research-based sustainability network committed to assisting companies, corporate leaders, and eminent industrialists across Asia in sharing a platform to exhibit leadership and sustainability excellence.

Now on its sixth year, the awards brought together some 300 of South East Asia's most inspirational business leaders and representatives of mega corporations.

